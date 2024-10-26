Fairmont Jaipur Hosts An Exquisite MDM Polo Cup Bash And Cake Mixing Ceremony

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2024, National: Fairmont Jaipur, the exclusive hospitality partner for the Mathuradas Mathur Memorial Polo Cup (Season 5), curated an unforgettable evening of elegance, grandeur, and celebration. The festive spirit started with a traditional Cake Mixing Ceremony by the Reflective Pool, while the MDM Polo Cup Bash at Zarin, the hotel's acclaimed fine-dining Pan Asian restaurant, welcomed distinguished guests. The event combined the timeless heritage of polo with the unparalleled luxury and sophistication that define the Fairmont Jaipur experience.



The event saw the participation of prominent polo players and renowned personalities, including Mr. Stephen Hickling, Deputy High Commissioner to Gujarat & Rajasthan, Mr. Boney Kapoor, Mr. Rumi Jaffery, and Mr. Tutu Sharma. The evening kicked off with the much-loved Cake Mixing Ceremony, ushering in the festive season with a sense of excellence and celebration.



The evening began with a captivating saxophone performance, setting an elegant tone with soulful melodies. Guests enjoyed a gourmet dinner at Zarin, curated by Fairmont Jaipur's Master Chefs. The culinary experience featured live stations serving Thai curry and teppanyaki, adding an interactive and vibrant element to the evening.



Commenting on the event, Mr. Rajat Sethi, General Manager of Fairmont Jaipur, said, "We are delighted to be the hospitality partner for the MDM Polo Cup, an event that perfectly captures the spirit of elegance, sport, and celebration. At Fairmont Jaipur, we strive to create extraordinary experiences, and these festivities – from the Cake Mixing Ceremony to the gourmet dining – are a reflection of our dedication to luxury and fine living."



In addition to the celebration at Zarin, Fairmont Jaipur hosted a spectacular Sundowner Party on the Polo Ground's back lawns on 26th October 2024, where guests enjoyed handcrafted cocktails by renowned mixologist Virendra Singh, along with a live performance by Cool Boyz. The sundowner was complemented by an exclusive photo exhibition on Rajasthani heritage and culture by Shri Sudhir Kasliwal, and a fashion walk featuring designer Pkin Pankaj Kothari, who introduced Polo attire.



The MDM Polo Cup Bash marked the start of an exciting weekend celebrating the sport of kings. Fairmont Jaipur continues to elevate such experiences with its commitment to offering world-class hospitality and unforgettable events.



About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings, and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as the MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards by ET: Destination Wedding Hotel of the Year North 2024, Best Luxury Hotel 2024 at the Bikaji Shubh Food, Travel & Wedding Expo Summit & Awards, and the HT Hall of Fame 2024 for Destination Wedding Venue Excellence in North India. ZOYA, the hotel's restaurant was named All Day Dining Restaurant of the Year by Restaurant India at Restaurant Award 2024, North India Edition.





About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

