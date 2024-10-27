UN Chief 'Shocked By Harrowing Levels Of Death, Injury And Destruction' In North Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

United Nations, United States: UN chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday he was "shocked by harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction" in north Gaza.

"The plight of Palestinian civilians trapped in North Gaza is unbearable," Guterres's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General is shocked by the harrowing levels of death, injury and destruction in the north, with civilians trapped under rubble, the sick and wounded going without life-saving care, and families lacking food and shelter."

Israel launched a major air and ground assault on October 6 this year.

The UN spokesman said that according to Gaza's health ministry, hundreds of people have been killed in recent weeks and more than 60,000 others were forced to flee.

"Repeated efforts to deliver humanitarian supplies essential to survive -- food, medicine and shelter -- continue to be denied by the Israeli authorities, with few exceptions, putting countless lives in peril," Dujarric said.

"In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General reiterates his calls for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and accountability for crimes under international law."

Later Sunday, Gaza civil defence agency's spokesman, Mahmud Bassal, slammed Israel's ongoing "siege" in the areas of Jabalia, Beit Hanun and Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, saying 100,000 people were trapped.

"For 22 days, not a drop of water or bread has entered the northern Gaza Strip," Bassal said in a statement.

"The occupation forces kill anyone who tries to provide services to the residents of north Gaza."

Beit Lahia resident Bilal al-Hajri, 25, said the siege was unleashing a "famine" in the area.

"We are really dying under a tight siege and famine," he told AFP.

"None of us can leave our homes to even provide some food and drink... anyone who leaves is targeted."

The Israeli military has come under strong criticism for its operation in north Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians are trapped.