Struggling In Silence: A Mother's Plea For Support As She Cares For Disabled Children In Charsadda

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a small two-and-a-half marla house on the outskirts of Charsadda's Parang Mirzagan area, 63-year-old Ulfat Bibi is devotedly caring for her disabled son and two daughters. A mother of eight daughters and one son, Ulfat faces immense challenges as she navigates daily life with her disabled children, while her 65-year-old husband, despite his age and illness, sells drinks at a local to make ends meet.

Three of her daughters are physically disabled, while others have speech impairments. Her eldest daughter, Tauheeda, is 40 or 41 years old, while Tania, who is currently suffering from seasonal illnesses, is 34. Their brother, Nawab Khan, is 32 and also disabled. As Tania writhes in pain, she begs her mother to take her to the hospital, but the family has no one available to help transport her.“I went to the local medical store earlier for medicines, but they haven't provided relief. Now, she's suffering, and I don't know what to do,” Ulfat laments.

She explains her frustration:“Once, I took my daughter to the hospital myself, but we faced so many obstacles. People wouldn't make way for her, and even the doctors ignored us until they had no other patients left to see. When the doctor finally examined her, they said Tauheeda didn't have a valid ID card. I can't manage trips to the offices or push her in a wheelchair anymore.”

Also Read: The Responsibility of Using Public Transport: Are We Playing Our Part?

Her desperation is evident as she says, "My children are a part of this society. Shouldn't they receive the same care as any other citizen? These unfair attitudes only deepen our sense of deprivation. If no one is willing to help, I'll be forced to beg on the streets with my daughters."

According to statistics, there are approximately 3.2 million disabled individuals in Pakistan, with around 375,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa alone. In Charsadda, 16,000 people with disabilities are registered with the welfare department.



However, social activist Nusrat Hussain Toofan argues that the government fails to recognize many disabled individuals:“The welfare department's data doesn't reflect the true situation. Many households in Charsadda have multiple disabled children, yet they aren't accounted for. The government's Provincial Council for Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons (PCRDP) started a monthly fund for disabled individuals in 2016, but it didn't last.”

Toofan points out that while the manifesto of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) promises aid for the disabled-such as business capital, vocational training, hearing aids, and wheelchairs-these commitments remain unfulfilled.“Look at Punjab, where last month the government introduced the 'Himmat Card' for disabled individuals, offering Rs. 10,500 every three months. Similarly, Sindh has approved special parks for disabled persons. These actions show where the priorities of different governments lie. Yet, at the district level, the institutions meant to help the disabled function more as messengers, with little actual support to improve their lives.”

Meanwhile, officials from the Charsadda Social Welfare Department say that disabled individuals can now register online for a 2% job quota and receive up to 50% fare discounts on trains and flights. District officer Syed Muhammad Younis claims that the new registration system has eased some difficulties for the disabled. After certification from the District Headquarters Hospital, NADRA issues special ID cards with a unique monogram for disabled individuals. However, the monthly assistance from the PCRDP has been discontinued, and the government has yet to implement the requested data for further support.

For the last 12 years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been governed by PTI, whose manifesto includes grand promises for disabled individuals. These include housing, a 2% job quota, and monthly financial aid for those with severe disabilities. Despite these pledges, little progress has been made on the ground.

Local MPA Iftikharullah acknowledges that disabled individuals are a vital part of society, and the government is working to empower them.“Disability issues are often neglected during election campaigns, but the promises made in manifestos must be held accountable. I will raise the matter of the disabled and the PCRDP in the next assembly session. While we may not achieve 100% of our goals, I will push for at least 50% fulfillment of the promises we've made.”

As Ulfat Bibi continues to care for her children in silence, she and countless other families across the province wait for a system that recognizes and supports their struggles.