KP Government Grants IDP Status To 2,041 Families Affected By Military Operations In Tirah Valley

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially granted Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) status to 2,041 families affected by ongoing military operations in the Tirah Valley. A notification has been issued, ensuring that these families, hailing from areas such as Sanda Pal, Ghulam Ali, Khapur, and several others in the valley, will receive essential support.

A grand jirga, chaired by KP Chief Ali Amin Gandapur, was held at the CM House in Peshawar to address the concerns of Tirah's affected residents. The meeting included military officials, district administration, the Commissioner of Peshawar, and members of the provincial assembly, along with local elders representing the displaced families.

During the jirga, participants discussed the challenges faced by the displaced families and their potential return. Military officials assured the gathering that the situation in the valley would soon stabilize, allowing for a dignified return of the displaced.

An aid camp is set to be established soon, where NADRA will verify the families, ensuring they receive all necessary assistance.

Local elders, including Pawas Khan, Andaz Gul, and others, expressed gratitude to the government for this step and commended the leadership. They reiterated their commitment, despite enduring hardships over the last 11 months, to leave their homes for the country's safety.