Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Facing Severe Climate Change Impacts: Youth Activist Fatima Fraz Leads The Fight

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has emerged as one of the provinces most affected by climate change in Pakistan. As global temperatures continue to rise, regions like KP, where political, economic, and social structures are not fully functional, are experiencing severe impacts from extreme weather events.

In 2022, devastating floods in Pakistan claimed the lives of nearly 1,700 people and caused billions of dollars in damage. Despite the urgency of addressing climate change, efforts to raise public awareness remain minimal, and there is limited interest among the youth in tackling this critical issue.

However, Fatima Fraz, a student from Mardan, has been raising awareness about climate change since 2019. Inspired by a climate activist's speech at the United Nations, Fatima has used her passion for art to educate the public about the dangers of environmental degradation. Through dozens of art pieces, she has highlighted the importance of combating pollution and protecting the environment.

In an exclusive interview with TNN, Fatima emphasized the urgency of addressing climate change: "If we don't take immediate action, we will face irreversible consequences." She also pointed out that KP is often the first province affected by floods and lacks the resources to tackle its numerous challenges. "People need to be educated about climate change, its effects, and how to mitigate them," she said.

Combating Climate Change Through Awareness and Action

Fatima has founded a youth organization called "Team Eco Guards," which works on early flood warning systems and educates communities in flood-prone areas on preventive measures. She believes that climate change education should be mandatory at the primary school level, with children learning about the environment through creative illustrations and interactive content.

"Planting a tree benefits humanity five to ten years down the line," Fatima explained. She praised the Billion Tree Tsunami project in KP but stressed the need for research to plant region-specific trees that suit the local climate.

Fatima also expressed concern over the growing timber mafia in areas like Swat, calling for stricter enforcement of environmental laws to protect forests. She emphasized that raising awareness about climate change is not just the government's responsibility but a collective effort for everyone.

According to Fatima, Pakistan has only 5% of its land covered by forests, far below the ideal range of 25-35%. She urged the government to build more small dams to store rainwater and floodwater while also promoting cleaner energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Global Climate Crisis Demands Urgent Action

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has warned that 2022 saw an increase in droughts, floods, and heatwaves worldwide, posing significant threats to livelihoods. The WMO's latest report reveals that the last eight years were the warmest on record, with rising sea levels and increased ocean temperatures.

Environmental experts agree that controlling greenhouse gas emissions is crucial in combating climate change. Fatima shares this view, stressing that governments must implement practical measures to lower global temperatures and ensure climate awareness becomes a priority. "We need to engage the public and put climate change policies into action," she concluded.

Fatima Fraz continues to be a beacon of hope, reminding society that the battle against climate change requires urgent attention from both the government and its people.