Football: India Thrash Brunei 13-0 In U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers Opener

(MENAFN- IANS) Chonburi (Thailand), Oct 23 (IANS) The India U-17 men's team started its campaign in Group D of the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in style, thrashing Brunei Darussalam 13-0 in their opening match at the Chonburi here on Wednesday.

India's assault started right from the first whistle as the Blue Colts dominated the ball and constantly pressured an inexperienced Brunei in the right areas. They took the lead in the eighth minute, Vishal Yadav entering the box from the right and slotting it in to give India a deserved lead. The goal had been coming, and in truth, India could have been out of sight in the first 10. It didn't matter, though, because soon enough, the chances and goals flew unabated.

In the 24th minute, Md Arbash doubled the lead, winning and then successfully converting a penalty. Five minutes later, Arbash turned provider when Brunei failed to deal with his corner at the near post. Vishal Yadav duly put away the loose ball into the net to give India a three-goal cushion.

Arbash's playmaking continued to trouble Brunei and in the 38th minute, he drove in from the left to cut the ball for Bharat Lairenjam. Lairenjam had plenty of time to pick his slot and he duly did to extend India's already formidable lead. Mohammed Kaif put the cherry on top of a five-star first half with a header from a corner in the 42nd minute. India led 5-0 at the break.

Yadav completed his hat-trick six minutes into the second half, picking up a through ball, rounding the goalkeeper and finishing smoothly. With the game wrapped up, coach Ishfaq Ahmed rang in the changes to give his bench players some experience on the pitch.

Just after the hour mark captain Ngamgouhou Mate capitalised on some sloppy defending to score India's seventh goal. A badly cleared free-kick offered Mate a chance from close range to put the ball in the net. Substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang got a goal of his own in the 74th minute, picking up a through ball, rounding the goalkeeper, and finishing with ease.

Hemneichung Lunkim, who had been among the most prolific players for India - without getting on the scoresheet - finally got his reward in the 82nd minute. The forward picked up a loose ball inside the box, and on the turn shot it with his weaker foot, into the goal. A few minutes later, India got into double digits via Azlaan Shah's goal from Rishi Singh's assist.

With Brunei's players visibly fading and fatigued, India slotted two more goals in the final minutes of the game, with Mahmad Sami and Sumit Sharma adding the goals to make it a clean dozen. Just when it seemed the game was done, came the pick of the bunch.

In injury time, Usham Thoungamba Singh picked up the ball outside the box before letting it loose from long range. The ball slotted perfectly into the corner to give India a 13th goal from an utterly dominant performance.