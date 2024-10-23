Blake Lively's Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Join Princess Cruises' 'Love Line Premium Liquors' Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Betty Booze and Betty Buzz Sparkling Drinks Offer High Quality,

Clean Ingredients, Reduced Alcohol

"Love Line Premium Liquors," the exclusive collection of wine and spirits from Princess Cruises, created and curated by creative, celebrity partners is adding a little more sparkle to the line-up with delicious drinks from Betty Booze and Betty Buzz, founded by and entrepreneur Blake Lively.

Paired with the freshest fruits, spices, herbs and more, with just the right amount of bubbles to create unmatched, unmistakably delicious drinks, Lively created Betty Buzz (non-alcoholic) and Betty Booze with the simple idea that drinks should be held to the same standard as the food we eat. The brand is committed to making beverages that are real, uncomplicated and delicious, taking the time to create homemade recipes from only the highest quality ingredients. Betty Buzz is an assortment of premium gluten-free, non-alcoholic sparkling sodas and mixers made from clean ingredients. Betty Booze is a line of premium low ABV ready to drink canned cocktails.

Rolling out on all 16 ships in the Princess fleet over the next several months and included in Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, guests can sip on a wide variety of great tasting, lower calorie Betty Booze and Betty Buzz beverages, including:



Betty Booze Sparkling Bourbon with Peach Honey Mint

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso

Betty Booze Sparkling Tequila with Smoky Pineapple

Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon

Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit Betty Buzz Ginger Beer

"Blake's commitment to delivering high quality drinks with the cleanest ingredients matches our passion to delivering our guests the highest quality experiences grounded in passion, creativity and authenticity," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "With the addition of Betty Booze and Betty Buzz to our exclusive 'Love Line Liquors Collection,' we are giving our guests something exciting and new while also expanding drink options to better serve modern, healthy and active lifestyle preferences."

Exciting Highlights for the Betty Buzz and Betty Booze Brands include:

Betty Buzz



More than 3 billion media impressions YTD, including Vogue, Variety, Food and Wine, Forbes, Women's Health

Over 7 million social impressions YTD

Top 10 following in the soft drinks category

#3 on Amazon's best sellers in soft drinks during July 2024 Prime Day

More than 60 industry awards since launch Nationally available in over 8,000 accounts

Betty Booze



Over 7 billion media impressions YTD, including Rolling Stone,

InStyle, TODAY, CNN, People, US Weekly, Food Network

More than 70 million social impressions

Top 10 RTD at Total Wine & more

12 Industry awards and counting Nationally available in over 6,000 accounts

Collaborations with world-renowned culinary tastemakers including Chef Daniel Boulud, Cedric Grolet and Paul Hollywood.

Lively's Betty Booze and Betty Buzz join the impressive collection of renowned celebrities in the "Love Line Premium Liquors" collection including Pantalones Organic Tequila by Camila and Matthew McConaughey; Sláinte Irish Whiskey by Liev Schreiber; Voli 305 Vodka by Pitbull; Melarosa Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend and Cabernet Sauvignon by Jason Aldean; and Love Prosecco by Artist Romero Britto.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visiting

.



About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK ).



SOURCE Princess Cruises

