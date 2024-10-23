Road Aggregates Market Set To Hit USD 709.91 Billion By 2032 Amidst Growing Infrastructure Investments | FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global road aggregates is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%, driven by increased infrastructure projects and initiatives, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Technological advancements and the rise of recycled materials are opening new opportunities in the road aggregates market. The market continues to expand as nations invest in road networks, supported by innovations in gravel production and sustainability practices.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global road aggregates market is poised to experience significant growth in the coming decade, largely driven by the rising demand for new infrastructure projects and the expansion of road networks across various regions. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market, which was valued at USD 367.70 billion in 2022 , is projected to reach USD 709.91 billion by 2032 , growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.



Market Snapshot

The road aggregates market is primarily fueled by the increased need for infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. As countries across the globe invest in new roadways, tunnels, bridges, and other critical transportation systems, demand for road aggregates continues to rise. Aggregates -including materials like gravel, crushed rock, limestone, and sand-play a crucial role in road construction, serving as foundational materials that ensure the durability and sustainability of roads.

Government initiatives, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and North America, have spurred significant investments in road development. These regions are expected to see the most robust growth, while mature markets in Western Europe and North America will maintain steady demand as ongoing repair and maintenance work fuels the need for road aggregates.

A surge in R&D activities is also transforming the market, with a growing focus on recycling construction materials for road aggregate production, ensuring both cost-efficiency and environmental sustainability. In addition, the adoption of new dredging technologies to boost gravel production is anticipated to create new growth opportunities in emerging economies.

“Given the strong investment in infrastructure, especially in high-growth regions, the road aggregates market is set to expand at an impressive rate. The market is evolving with innovative approaches to recycling and sourcing sustainable materials, presenting further opportunities for both established players and new entrants,” says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)



Growth Drivers and Opportunities



Government Infrastructure Projects : Increased funding for road networks, highways, and urban infrastructure developments across the globe is a primary market driver.

Sustainability : Growing focus on the use of recycled materials in road construction is creating new avenues for aggregate suppliers.

Technological Advancements : The development of advanced dredging technologies is boosting the production capacity of gravel and other aggregates, helping meet rising demand. Emerging Markets : Countries in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and India, are witnessing massive investments in infrastructure, driving the demand for road aggregates .

A Full Report Overview:

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



The road aggregates market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to massive infrastructure investments.

Sustainability and recycling are emerging trends that are expected to influence product innovations and market strategies. Gravel remains one of the most in-demand aggregates, particularly for road and highway construction projects.









Component Insights

Road aggregates are categorized based on types such as gravel, crushed rock, limestone, and sand, each offering distinct properties suited for different construction needs. Among these, gravel and crushed rock dominate in applications like highway construction, as they offer high durability and load-bearing capacity.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The market's growth is largely attributed to increasing government investments in road infrastructure. Technological advancements in material processing and the development of sustainable aggregates are expected to remain key growth enablers. The growing trend of using recycled construction materials for aggregates is also reshaping the industry, encouraging both cost-saving and environmentally friendly practices.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Some of the leading players in the global road aggregates market include LafargeHolcim Group, Wharehine, Aggregate Industries, Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., Rock Road Companies Inc., Kuari Pati Sdn Bhd, Hanlon Concrete, etc. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and investing in R&D to offer advanced aggregate solutions that meet evolving road construction standards.

Road Aggregates Market

Global road aggregates market is segmented into type, application, and region.

By Type:



granite

sand

gravel

limestone

crushed rock others

By Application:



new construction repairs & maintenance

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Japanese Translation -

世界の道路骨材市場は、主に新しいインフラプロジェクトへの需要の高まりと、さまざまな地域での道路網の拡大により、今後10年間で大幅な成長を遂げる見込みです。Future Market Insights (FMI) によると、2022年に3,677億ドルと評価された市場は、2032年までに7,099億1,000万ドルに達し、予測期間中に6.8%のCAGRで成長すると予測されています。

市場スナップショット

道路骨材市場は、特に新興経済国におけるインフラ開発のニーズの高まりによって主に推進されています。世界中の国々が新しい道路、トンネル、橋、その他の重要な輸送システムに投資するにつれて、道路骨材の需要は増加し続けています。砂利、砕石、石灰岩、砂などの材料を含む骨材は、道路建設において重要な役割を果たし、道路の耐久性と持続可能性を確保する基礎材料として機能します。

特にアジア太平洋や北米などの地域では、政府の取り組みにより道路開発への多額の投資が促進されています。これらの地域では最も堅調な成長が見込まれますが、西ヨーロッパや北米の成熟市場では、継続的な修理やメンテナンス作業により道路用骨材の需要が高まるため、安定した需要が維持されます。

R&D活動の急増も市場を変革しており、道路用骨材生産のための建設資材のリサイクルにますます重点が置かれ、コスト効率と環境の持続可能性の両方が確保されています。さらに、砂利生産を増やすための新しい浚渫技術の採用により、新興経済国で新たな成長機会が生まれると予想されています。

アナリストのコメント

「特に高成長地域でのインフラへの強力な投資を考えると、道路用骨材市場は驚異的な速度で拡大する見込みです。 「市場はリサイクルと持続可能な材料の調達に対する革新的なアプローチで進化しており、既存のプレーヤーと新規参入者の両方にさらなる機会を提供しています」と、Future Market Insights (FMI) のアソシエイト バイスプレジデントである Nikhil Kaitwade 氏は述べています。

成長の原動力と機会

. 政府のインフラ プロジェクト: 世界中の道路網、高速道路、都市インフラ開発への資金の増加が、主な市場原動力となっています。

. 持続可能性: 道路建設におけるリサイクル材料の使用への注目が高まることで、骨材サプライヤーにとって新たな道が開かれています。

. 技術の進歩: 高度な浚渫技術の開発により、砂利やその他の骨材の生産能力が向上し、高まる需要に対応しています。

. 新興市場: アジア太平洋地域の国々、特に中国とインドでは、インフラへの大規模な投資が行われており、道路骨材の需要が高まっています。

市場調査からの主なポイント



. 道路用骨材市場は、2022年から2032年にかけて6.8%のCAGRで成長すると予想されています。

. アジア太平洋地域は、大規模なインフラ投資により、最も急速に成長する地域になると予測されています。

. 持続可能性とリサイクルは、製品の革新と市場戦略に影響を与えると予想される新たなトレンドです。

. 砂利は、特に道路や高速道路の建設プロジェクトで最も需要の高い骨材の1つです。

コンポーネントの洞察

道路用骨材は、砂利、砕石、石灰岩、砂などの種類に基づいて分類され、それぞれが異なる建設ニーズに適した独特の特性を備えています。これらのうち、砂利と砕石は、耐久性と耐荷重性が高いため、高速道路建設などの用途で主流となっています。

市場の成長、傾向、機会の主な決定要因

市場の成長は、主に道路インフラへの政府投資の増加によるものです。材料処理における技術的進歩と持続可能な骨材の開発は、引き続き主要な成長促進要因になると予想されます。骨材にリサイクル建設資材を使用する傾向が高まっていることも、業界を再編し、コスト削減と環境に優しい慣行の両方を促進しています。

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

