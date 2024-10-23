Maglev Train Market Gains Momentum, Projected To Reach $5.6 Billion Globally By 2035 With 7.4% CAGR Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Maglev Train Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Maglev Train Market ," The maglev train market is expected to be valued at $2.7 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2035.🔰 Download Sample Pages -The concept of maglev train is typically attributed to the option that uses an electromagnetic propulsion on both the tracks and the train itself. This levitation greatly reduces friction, potentially allowing the train to move faster and consume less power due to better acceleration, traction, and braking system. Maglev train systems have several benefits over conventional rail transportation systems as they produce no air pollution during operation, because no fuel is being burned, and the absence of friction makes the trains very quiet (both within and outside the cars) and provides a very smooth ride for passengers. Hence, maglev technology is considered an environment-friendly system of travel. Governments of developing countries are investing significantly to meet the latest technology setups required for maglev trains. For instance, in China, the Zhejiang provincial government announced in April 2020 to build a maglev train connecting Shanghai with Ningbo via Hangzhou. Moreover, in September 2020, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SwissRapide AG to develop maglev train infrastructure in India.The factors such as rise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport system, increase in allocation of budget for development of railways, and rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestion supplement the growth of the maglev train market . However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rails are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries and increase in development & testing of maglev trains creates opportunities for the key players operating in the maglev train market.Leading Market PlayersAgile Setu Pvt. Ltd.AlstomAmerican Maglev Technology, Inc.Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.CentralJapan Railway CompanyCRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC)East Japan Railway CompanyHitachi Ltd.Hyundai Rotem CompanyMax BöglMedha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Northeast MaglevShanghai Maglev Transportation Development Co., Ltd.SwissRapide AGWSPProcure Complete Research Report Now:Drivers and OpportunitiesRise in demand for secure, safer, and efficient transport systems, increase in the allocation of budget for development of railways, and rise in use of public transport services as a solution to minimize traffic congestion fuel the growth of the global maglev train market. However, high capital requirement and refurbishment of existing rails hinder the market growth. On the other hand, improvement in railway infrastructure in developing countries and increase in development & testing of maglev trains present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.The superconducting maglevs segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast periodBased on type, the superconducting maglevs (SCMAGLEV) segment contributed to the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global maglev train market in 2025, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The lack of electrical resistance in superconducting magnets allows the SCMAGLEV to consume 30% less energy than other high-speed maglev trains and 50% less than a commercial airliner, making it one of the most efficient modes of large-scale transit. However, the normal conducting magnetic levitation segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2035. The system operates without contacting the railway track and hence, has no wear and friction, thus increasing efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and increasing the life of the system.The electromagnetic suspension (EMS) segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast periodBased on technology, the electromagnetic suspension (EMS) segment held the largest share of nearly half of the global maglev train market in 2025, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. EMS has several advantages compared to other maglev systems such as low stray magnetic fields in the passenger cabin and the surrounding areas, uniform load distribution along the full length of the vehicle, and small pole pitch for smoother propulsion and ride comfort. However, the inductrack system (permanent magnet passive suspension) segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.2% in 2035. Inductrack system is less expensive than the EDS or EMS maglevs. It optimizes levitation efficiency using permanent magnets and a passive track, which is a widely used technology among maglevs running across the globe.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Europe to garner the largest revenue by 2035Based on region, Europe was the largest market in 2025, accounting for nearly half of the global maglev train market , and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to rapid urbanization in developing countries of Europe, increase in investment in development, maintenance & upgradation of rolling stock, and surge in fast & reliable railway network in the region. However, North America is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due to the presence of leading maglev train manufacturers in the region and rise in number of industries opting for the use of maglev trains over other modes of transport.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.