Collagen Market Soars To USD 22.7 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Consumer Demand For Health And Beauty Benefits

collagen market is expanding due to rising consumer awareness of its benefits, growing demand for supplements, and innovations in product formulations.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to SNS Insider, The Collagen Market Size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.7 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period 2024-2032.Collagen is undergoing rapid growth in the global market by expanding its applications for industrial, health, and medical products, which has prompted innovations in new product lines. Collagen is a very important structural protein made use of in everything from skincare to its healing heightens its dominant market position. Significantly, its application in regenerative medicine and aesthetic treatments is increasing.Market Dynamics: Collagen Market Thrives as Consumers Embrace Anti-Aging Benefits for Skin Health and Joint FlexibilityThe collagen market is expanding on the back of the mounting utilization of anti-aging products since it helps in maintaining skin elasticity vital role and joint health. This is due to aging which causes us to produce less natural collagen in the body and we start getting wrinkles, and our skin starts becoming looser thereby making consumers search for various forms of collagen that can helpGet a Report Sample of Collagen Market @Some of the Key Players Included are:. Collagen Solutions (Collagen Type I, Collagen Type II, Collagen Type III). Connoils LLC (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Powder). Crescent Biotech (Collagen Type I, Collagen Type II, Hydrolyzed Collagen). Darling Ingredients (Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate, Bone Gelatin). Ewald-Gelatine (Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate, Collagen Peptides). Gelita AG (Gelita Collagen Peptides, Gelita Gelatin, Gelita Bioactive Collagen Peptides). Gelnex (Collagen Hydrolysate, Gelatin, Collagen Peptides). Junca Gelatines S.L (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate). Lapi Gelatine (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate). Nippi Inc. (Nippi Collagen Peptides, Nippi Gelatin, Nippi Hydrolyzed Collagen). Nitta Gelatin, Inc (Collagen Peptides, Gelatin, Collagen Hydrolysate). Rousselot(Rousselot Gelatin, Rousselot Collagen Peptides, Rousselot Hydrolyzed Collagen). Sammy's (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Powder). Stryker Corporation(Collagen Matrix, Collagen-based Surgical Products, Collagen Membranes). TSI Group Ltd. (Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate, Gelatin). Vinh Hoan Corporation (Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate, Gelatin). Vital Proteins (Collagen Peptides, Marine Collagen, Bone Broth Collagen). Weishardt (Gelatin, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Hydrolysate). Youtheory (Collagen Powder, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Tablets). Zein Protein (Hydrolyzed Collagen, Collagen Peptides, Collagen Powder)Skin, joints, and general health benefits have led to a rise in the consumer acceptance of collagen-based products at large. People became more aware of the importance of collagen as regards skin elasticity, and joint flexibility leading them to add it to their daily health programs. Although supported by scientific research and a ton of media coverage, as previously mentioned because of their endorsements from health experts these are instilling confidence in the use of collagen for healthier-looking skin that is hydrated with less joint pain.Segment Analysis: Bovine Type I and Hydrolyzed Collagen Drive Market Growth with High Demand and AccessibilityBy Source: The Bovine Segment Leads the Collagen Market with Nearly 40% Share Bovine collagen obtained from hides and bones of cattle is widely used in supplements as well functional foods based on an easy to available nature at a cost-effective priceBy Type: In 2023, type I collagen has dominated the global market contributing more than 60% share to the overall Collagen Market. The reason for its popularity is the fact that Type I collagen naturally occurs in the human body which makes it an abundant ingredient.By Product Type: The hydrolyzed led the market with approximately 55% of collagen in 2023. Otherwise called collagen peptides, it is mainstream because of its high bioavailability and retention rate for use in dietary enhancements just as utilitarian nourishments.Key Segments:By Source. Bovine. Porcine. Marine. Poultry. OthersBy Type. Type I. Type II. OthersBy Product Type. Gelatin. Hydrolyzed Collagen. Synthetic Collagen. Native Collagen. OthersBy Form. Dry. LiquidBy Application. Nutritional products. Dietary Supplements. Sports NutritionFood & Beverages. Dairy Products. Confectionery Products. Snacks, Soups, And Sauces. Beverages. Meat & Poultry Products. Pet Food. Others. Cosmetics & Personal Care Products. Beauty Supplements (Nutricosmetics). Topical Cosmetic Products. Pharmaceutical. OthersMake Enquiry About Collagen Market Report@Regional Analysis: North America Leads Collagen Market Growth While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing RegionThe collagen market of North America led the global industry in 2023, capturing a share of nearly 40% This status is driven by rising consumer consciousness and the existence of several key players in the tomato category. Collagen products have been increasingly demanded in the United States and Canada, as health awareness grows along with dietary supplements and functional foods. Vital Proteins and Sports Research have taken over much of the market share, offering a broad product portfolio combined with strong distribution capabilities. Dextrin Palmitate Advertisement Asia Pacific is poised for impressive growth owing to rising healthcare expenditure.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for collagen in 2023 registering a CAGR of around 8% during the same period. Such growth is being fueled by rising awareness about health, higher disposable income, and an expanding middle class with a penchant for dietary supplements or functional foods. This is evident the most in countries like China and Japan where they have a rich contemporary health strategy, but an experience-rich base too. In Japan, collagen is increasingly utilized in beauty and healthcare products by consumers who are endeared to its skin-enhancing qualities; while demographic changes and a younger health & wellness market in China generate opportunities for functional food containing or enriched with the bioactive constituent of interest.Buy the Latest Version of Collagen Market Report 2024-2032 @Recent Developments:. In June 2024:Marine tripeptide collagen supplement Glow-M: Tranont's newest addition provides radiant-looking skin, hair, and nails. Now using the strength of marine-derived peptides for beauty and wellness, this new product answers the high-demand market for quality collagen supplements.. In August 2024: Kenvue branded company launched patented micro-peptide technology in Neutrogena Collagen Bank for rescuing the benefits of collagen in skincare. This innovation focused on improving the performance of collagen-based skincare to deliver better hydration and skin rejuvenation through advanced peptide formulations.Access Complete Report Description of Collagen Market Report 2024-2032@[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... (...) ]SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:Go To Market Assessment Service ( )Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment ( )Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain ( )About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy... (...)Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

