Lalu Prasad Yadav & Tejashwi Yadav Are Dividing Society: Bihar Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) The ongoing exchange of barbs between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar has intensified after RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav criticised BJP's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra which was led by Union Giriraj Singh.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha responded to the criticisms by accusing Lalu and Tejashwi of creating divisions in society and stoking fear among the Muslim community.

“RJD leadership often spreads the narrative that Muslims' existence in India is under threat unless they support the RJD in elections. I want to ask Lalu Prasad Yadav to remember communal riots in Bhagalpur and the incident of Biharsharif,” Sinha said.

He claimed that these incidents happened due to the policies of Lalu Prasad Yadav when he was in power.

The Deputy Chief Minister praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that his governance, which follows the vision of the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has ensured peace and harmony in the state.

Sinha's remarks reflect the broader political tensions in Bihar, where communal harmony and the state's political history are frequently invoked during electoral discourse.

Both the BJP and the RJD have long been at odds over issues of caste, religion, and governance, with each party accusing the other of disrupting the social fabric for political gain.

The political discourse in Bihar has intensified, with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav targeting the ruling alliance, particularly over the Hindu Swabhiman Yatra.

Lalu Prasad Yadav criticised Union Minister Giriraj Singh for allegedly fostering hatred in society, calling him "habitual" in spreading communal discord. He also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being a "silent spectator" to these divisive tactics, suggesting that the Chief Minister and Union Minister share a similar governance style.

Tejashwi Yadav also warned that if communal violence erupts in Bihar, Nitish Kumar would be responsible. He also condemned the remarks made by BJP's Araria MP Pradeep Kumar Singh, who controversially stated that people must "become Hindu" to stay in Araria.

Tejashwi said that these provocative statements are reflective of a broader strategy by the BJP to incite communal tensions.

Giriraj Singh, in response to these accusations, said that Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav are making such statements to protect Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingya Muslims.