OP360 Wins Prestigious Gold Award For Educational Impact From Outsource Accelerator

OP360 Wins for Education in OIA Awards

Morishka Nicole Uy, Teacher, SNED Center

OP360, a leading BPO, has been awarded the distinction in the Education category of the Outsourcing Impact Awards (OIA) by Outsource Accelerator.

- Morishka Nicole Uy, Teacher, SNED CenterRIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- OfficePartners360 (OP360), a leading global outsourcing solutions provider, has been awarded the Gold distinction in the Education category of the Outsourcing Impact Awards (OIA) by Outsource Accelerator. The recognition celebrates OP360's outstanding contributions to education through its philanthropic arm, OP360 Cares .The award, which is part of Outsource Accelerator's annual Outsourcing Impact Report, likewise highlights OP360's exceptional commitment to driving sustainable social change in underserved communities across Colombia and the Philippines, where the company runs its operations. Since 2020, OP360 Cares has invested over $118,000 in nine schools, creating lasting positive impacts on thousands of students and educators.“This recognition solidifies our mission to create a better and kinder world through education,” said Tim Boylan, CEO and Founder of OP360.“Our commitment goes beyond financial support–we're building sustainable partnerships and engaging our employees in meaningful volunteer work that transforms communities.“Some of the key achievements of OP360 Cares include:The company's ongoing support for nine schools across the Philippines and ColombiaThe distribution of 703 gift baskets to school staff in Cebu, Philippines since 2021Its six-year partnership with the Special Needs Education (SNED) Center in the PhilippinesThe renovation of critical infrastructure, including a typhoon-damaged greenhouse and a deteriorating canteenThe implementation of essential technology solutions for modern educationMorishka Nicole Uy, Teacher, SNED CenterOP360 Cares' impact is best illustrated by testimonials from its beneficiaries. As shared by a teacher from the SNED Center:“I am exceedingly fortunate to have stakeholders like OfficePartners360 looking out for me and our entire department.” Similarly, a vice principal from one of the beneficiary schools expressed profound gratitude for OP360's contributions to their learners' education.Empowered by its win at the OIA, OP360 Cares looks forward to further demonstrating how successful businesses can create meaningful social impact while maintaining operational excellence. The program's focus on long-term partnerships, active employee engagement, and sustainable development has set a new standard for corporate social responsibility in the outsourcing industry.About OP360OP360 is a leading business process outsourcing company providing innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. We are mindful of our ethical, social, environmental, and financial footprint, and continuously support our community partners by making meaningful contributions to the local communities where we operate.

