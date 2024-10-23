Eutelsat America Corp. And Oneweb Technologies To Offer Iridium Certus And STL® Services To The U.S. Government

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc (EACOWT), operating in combination as a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, today announced a partnership agreement with Iridium Communications Inc.

(Nasdaq: IRDM ), a leading provider of global voice and data satellite communications, to provide Iridium Certus® and Iridium® Satellite Time and Location (STL®) services to U.S. customers.

EACOWT will now offer an enhanced GNSS-resilient Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Ku-Band/L-band solution by adding Iridium Certus and Iridium STL services to its portfolio of government services. The solution will enable EACOWT to offer resilient connectivity, alongside out-of-band management solutions for remote terminals.

Leveraging the combined power of Eutelsat OneWeb's high-speed Ku-band network of 600+ LEO satellites for primary service, along with the ultra-reliable, truly global and weather-resilient L-band Iridium Certus LEO companion service, U.S. government customers can experience unparalleled performance and reliability. The combination of the LEO satellite network with the Iridium STL service delivers a resilient alternate source of positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) information for mission critical operations and for critical government-managed public infrastructure, ensuring the PNT resilience necessary for success in GNSS-challenged environments.

"Mission critical operations require continuous connectivity, along with precise and reliable positioning and navigational awareness. Our customers demand uninterrupted communications regardless of their terrain, environment or GPS availability. We are thrilled to add Iridium's capabilities to deliver the most resilient LEO communications solutions, available even in highly contested environments," said Kevin Steen, president and CEO of Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies.

"For years, our customers have been demanding greater diversity and resiliency in support of their operations. The combination of our highly resilient and reliable Iridium Certus and STL services, coupled with EACOWT's robust, high-speed, low-latency solution, is a significant step forward in addressing the needs of the U.S. government market," said Scott Scheimreif, executive vice president, government programs, Iridium. "This partnership provides each of our companies the platform for continued innovation to deliver integrated service offerings into the future."



EACOWT is a leading provider of satellite services for the U.S. government and its allies. The company is committed to ensuring customers' access to the most reliable SATCOM capabilities available.

These groundbreaking services will be accessible to U.S. government through OneWeb Technologies', and Iridium's, U.S. Space Force Proliferated Low Earth Orbit (P-LEO) contracts.

About Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies

Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc are a commercial satellite communications (SATCOM) services provider, offering resilient fixed and mobile solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. Operating in combination as a wholly owned independent U.S. proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc provide consultative and customer-first solutions with access to a low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation of 600+ satellites and a global fleet of 36 geostationary (GEO) satellites. The company has a long-standing record of meeting the mission requirements of U.S. government customers through our technical achievement, operational excellence and service commitment. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

