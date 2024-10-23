Parks Associates: Pro-Install Is Stronger In Summer For Smart Home Solutions Retail Sales Expected To Increase Tor Holiday Season

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Market research firm addresses shifts in buying habits at 19th annual CONNECTIONSTM Summit at CES

Smart Home Consumer Insights Dashboard

finds that channels with professional installation – residential security, custom integrators, internet service providers, and others – have stronger sales of smart home devices during the summer, following household moves, while device sales through retail are expected to pick up for the coming holiday season. The firm will address these buying patterns at the upcoming CONNECTIONSTM Summit , hosted at CES® on January 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.

Recent Shifts in Retail Smart Home Purchase Channels

The Smart Home Dashboard reports 26% of US internet households acquired at least one smart home device in the past 12 months and 46% report intentions to purchase in the next six months. Adoption of smart home devices has reached the early mass market, with sales patterns settling into seasonal variations.

"Smart home markets experienced growth during the pandemic and are now settling into a more normalized pattern," said Jennifer Kent , VP, Research, Parks Associates. "Other pressures, including the lingering effects of a sluggish housing market, high interest rates, and inflation, also contribute to slowing growth. However, we anticipate higher sales coming as usual for the holiday buying season."

Smart home manufacturers can capture the holiday buyer by offering products that appeal to the mass market: differentiated pricing tiers and offerings that integrate well with platforms and other smart home devices to offer practical lifestyle routines. Manufacturers must be ready to capitalize on the holiday season, with products ready for distribution through retail and direct ecommerce sales.

"Volume in product sales will come more and more from mainstream buyers, and people expect technology to be integrated into their daily experiences, enhancing convenience, efficiency, and personalization," Kent said. "Smart home players need to stay focused on the value they provide and how working well with others can enhance that value for the end user."

