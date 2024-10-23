عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Chairman Of Board Of Sberbank In Kazan

President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Chairman Of Board Of Sberbank In Kazan


10/23/2024 9:10:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Herman Gref, President and Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Public Joint Stock Company of the Russian Federation, in Kazan, Azernews reports.

MENAFN23102024000195011045ID1108811340


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search