MOO-VE OVER TURKEY! PRE® BRANDS AND CHEF BRITT RESCIGNO TEAM UP TO HELP HOSTS FLIP THE BIRD THIS THANKSGIVING

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Millennials and Gen-Z take the reins on holiday hosting, many are looking for ways to shake up their Thanksgiving table and incorporate new recipes. According to a national US survey conducted by Pre Brands®, Thanksgiving is the most stressful holiday meal to plan for nearly 7 in 10 year-end holiday hosts. In fact, nearly 3 in 4 Millennial and Gen-Z Thanksgiving hosts are open to

serving beef instead of turkey for their Thanksgiving meal this year. To aid Thanksgiving hosts in their culinary adventures, Pre® Brands, one of the nation's leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins, is teaming up with celebrity Chef Britt Rescigno to help Thanksgiving hosts "Flip the Bird" to tradition and try something new on their tables - grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Chef Britt has developed the ultimate "Flip the Bird" Thanksgiving menu for a delicious twist on holiday classics which is now available as a free download on EatPre/FlipTheBirdMenu.

Nearly three in four Millennial and Gen-Z hosts are open to serving beef over turkey this Thanksgiving. Pre Brands has teamed up with celebrity chef Britt Rescigno to create a "Flip The Bird" menu full of recipe inspiration. Download the menu now at EatPre/FlipTheBirdMenu.

"Beef is often included in celebratory meals for Italian families, and this time of year, I always think of the great food that my grandmother used to make for the holidays that fed my soul," said Britt Rescigno, Executive Chef and spokesperson Pre® Brands. "This 'Flip The Bird' menu is inspired by my favorite holiday dishes from my kitchen table from my childhood to now. I'm super stoked to help Thanksgiving hosts elevate their culinary game with a modern twist on the classic feast."

Chef Britt Rescigno's "Flip The Bird" Thanksgiving menu was designed to meet the current culinary trends of a large amount of Millennial and Gen-Z hosts aged 18-44 who are less tied to traditional Thanksgiving culinary traditions when viewed against their Gen-X and Baby Boomer 55+ host counterparts and view the hosting as an opportunity to show off their culinary talents and cook a meal with a twist. In fact, 66% of Millennial and Gen-Z hosts who are open to serving beef this Thanksgiving plan to incorporate at least 2 new recipes on their table this year.

Whether bucking tradition for the main or not, Thanksgiving hosts of all generations are looking for options that feed a crowd. Those who are considering serving beef this year have identified Prime Rib (23%), Chuck Roast (15%), Tenderloin Roast (13%) and Steak (13%) as entree-worthy cuts. Beyond the main event, all host groups agree that stuffing is their favorite side (36%) but also agree that mashed potatoes are the best partner for beef (65%).

Now available on EatPre, the "Flip The Bird" menu includes stuffed mushrooms

and NY Strip Venetian Cicchetti as appetizers, the classic Italian comfort dish Braciole with creamy polenta

as the entrée and sides including a fennel winter citrus salad

and a grain-based stuffing alternative.

No meal is complete without dessert, and Chef Rescigno's menu ditches the go-to pumpkin pie for a chocolate beef tallow torte with bourbon caramel that's sure to impress.

Sourced from cattle that graze year-round on nutrient-rich grasses in New Zealand and Australia, Pre®'s beef is produced in accordance with

some of the strictest standards in the world. The company's commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to plate.

Pre®'s better-for-you beef products are available in the refrigerated meat section at grocery and club retailers nationwide, as well as in ecommerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® is the nation's #1 selling better-for-you steak* brand, with a line-up that includes Ribeye, Filet mignon, New York strip, and sirloins. Additionally, Pre®'s portfolio also features ground beef (95% - 5%, 92% - 8% and 85% - 15%), seasonal items (chuck roasts), center cut tenderloin and burger patties (85% - 15%) in select retailers.



Consumers can download their "Flip the Bird" now at

EatPre/FlipTheBirdMenu

and

are encouraged to follow @EatPre on Instagram

and Facebook . To find Pre® beef near you, visit eatpre/storelocator . For full survey results, please contact [email protected] .

About the survey

Pre® Brands

commissioned Prodege, LLC, an independent market research firm, to survey 2,005 US Adults aged 18+ who plan to celebrate Thanksgiving and/or the year-end holidays in 2024. Field dates were September 17, 2024, through September 23, 2024. The margin of error for this study is +/- 3% at the 95% confidence level.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels, including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100 % pasture-raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®'s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit

or follow @eatpre on Facebook

and

Instagram .

About Chef Britt Rescigno

A South Jersey native, Chef Britt Rescigno's passion for food and community has been a life-long love affair. Chef Britt attended the acclaimed Culinary Institute of America. Her culinary career has since taken her to California where she worked as the Sous Chef at Scratch; helped open and manage Nom Burger; developed culinary concepts at Tap't Beer and Kitchen, and created underground popup concept, Nox Farm to Table, before returning to her East Coast roots as an Executive Chef in Long Beach Island, NJ. Since 2022, Chef Britt has traveled extensively as a consulting and pop up chef, organizing dinners and events from coast to coast. In 2023, she and her fiancé created a pop up dinner and event business called the Communion Bay Supper Club which curates exclusive dinner parties featuring local and seasonal ingredients. They plan to open a brick and mortar in late 2024.

Chef Britt has competed on numerous Food Network culinary competitions, winning Chopped in 2019 and competing on Chopped Champions in 2020. She bested Bobby Flay with her grandmother's chicken and dumplings in 2019 and took on Alex Guarnaschelli in 2022 before winning the Guy's Grocery Games TOC play-in where she cooked her way into the final four of Tournament of Champions in both Season 4 and Season 5.

*Source: Nielsen Discover L52 Weeks Ending 9/28/24

SOURCE Pre Brands

