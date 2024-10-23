The Magic Of Christmas Takes Flight: Holiday Adventure Company Debuts North Pole Adventureland In Portland, OR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amy PhilipPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Magic of Christmas Takes Flight: Holiday Adventure Company Debuts North Pole Adventureland in Portland, ORPortland, OR (October 26, 2024): Get ready to jingle all the way to a brand new Christmas tradition! The Holiday Adventure Company is thrilled to announce the debut of North Pole Adventureland, an immersive, elf-guided experience that will fill families with Christmas cheer.This enchanting journey, opening mid-November and running through Christmas Eve, promises to ignite the holiday spirit in children of all ages, while also sparking nostalgic joy for parents and grandparents. Inspired by the beloved SantaLand experiences of yesteryear, North Pole Adventureland is a delightful blend of festive nostalgia and fresh, engaging activities.Where Family Traditions BeginLed by their very own Elf Guide, families will embark on a 7-room adventure filled with magical surprises. Imagine strolling down Candy Cane Lane, setting the perfect scene for holiday magic. Next, who wouldn't be curious to see if they've landed on Santa's Naughty or Nice List? Our magical scanner will provide a touch of playful suspense!The fun doesn't stop there. Pen your Christmas wishes to Santa and send them off through a fantastical mailbox. Whip up a special batch of reindeer food to sprinkle on Christmas Eve, ensuring Santa's reindeer find your home. Unleash your creativity in the Toy Workshop, crafting a personalized toy to cherish. Then hop into Santa's iconic sleigh for a picture-perfect moment.Memories Made, Smiles GuaranteedThe magic extends beyond the activities. At North Pole Adventureland, unlimited photo opps ensure you capture every delightful moment. Conveniently located in Portland's Jantzen Beach shopping center, with ample parking, it's the perfect escape from the holiday hustle!"We wanted to create a magical experience for families in Portland," says Mark Philip, co-founder of the Holiday Adventure Company alongside his daughter, Amy. "We envisioned a place where everyone – children, parents, grandparents – could come together to experience the wonder of Christmas."And wonder there will be! North Pole Adventureland concludes with a heartwarming visit and photo opportunity with the jolly old Saint Nick himself, followed by delicious hot cocoa and cookies for everyone.Mark your calendars! North Pole Adventureland opens mid-November and runs through Christmas Eve. Tickets and information can be found at . This holiday season, create memories that will last a lifetime. Come join the fun at North Pole Adventureland – where family traditions begin!Amy PhilipHoliday Adventure Company...1-360-607-5694

