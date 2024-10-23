BRICS 2024: PM Modi Highlights UPI's Success Story, Urges Global Unity Against Terrorism Read Full Remarks

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi participated in the Closed and Open plenary sessions of the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. The Kazan declaration was adopted during the sessions on Wednesday.

At the Closed Plenary session, PM Modi emphasised the need for a people-centric approach to solving global challenges . He also called for reformed multilateralism. The Prime Minister even underlined the importance of dialogue and for global peace and stability. "We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war," he said.

BRICS will emerge as more effective medium to face global challenges: PM

Hours later, PM Modi spoke at the Open Plenary , highlighting the need for "skilling of workforce, health security, sustainable development, economic growth and innovation". Here's the full text of PM Modi's speech at these two sessions:

PM Modi's remarks at the Closed Plenary of the 16th BRICS Summit

[It's an approximate translation of PM Midi's remarks. Original remarks were delivered in Hindi]

"Your Highness,

Excellencies,

I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin for the wonderful organisation of todays, meeting.

I am very pleased that we are meeting for the first time today, as the extended BRICS Family.I warmly welcome all the new friends that have joined the BRICS family.

I congratulate President Putin for Russia's successful Presidency of BRICS over the last one year.

Friends,

Our meeting is taking place at a time, when the world is facing several pressing challenges such as wars, economic uncertainty, climate change and terrorism. The world is talking about the North South divide and the East West divide.

Preventing inflation, ensuring food security, energy security , health security, water security, are matters of priority for all countries in the world.

And in this era of technology, new challenges have emerged such as cyber deepfake, disinformation.

At such a time, there are high expectations of BRICS. I believe that as a diverse and inclusive platform, BRICS can play a positive role in all areas.

In this regard, our approach must remain people centric have to give the world the message that BRICS is not a divisive organisation but one that works in the interest of humanity.

We support dialogue and diplomacy, not war. And just as we were able to overcome a challenge like COVID together, we are certainly able to create new opportunities to ensure a secure , strong and prosperous future for future generations.

In order to counter terrorism and Terror financing, we need the single minded, firm support of all. There is no place for double standards on this serious matter. We need to take active steps to stop radicalization of youth in our countries.

We must work together on the long pending matter in the UN of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

The same way, we need to work on global regulations for cyber security and for safe and secure AI.

Friends,

India is ready to welcome new countries into BRICS as Partner Countries.

In this regard all decisions should be taken by consensus, and the views of BRICS founding members should be respected. The Guiding principles , standards, criteria and procedures adopted during the Johanesburg summit, should be complied with by all members and partner countries.

Friends,

BRICS is an organisation, which is willing to evolve with time giving our own example to the world we must collectively and in a united manner, raise our voice for reforms of global institutions.

We must move forward in a time bound manner on reforms in global institutions such as the UN Security Council, Multilateral development banks, and the WTO.

As we take our efforts forward in BRICS , we must be careful to ensure that this organisation does not acquire the image of one that is trying to replace global instutions, instead of being perceived as one that wishes to reform them.

The hopes , aspirations and expectations of the countries of the Global south must also be kept in mind. During our Voice of Global South Summits and G20 Presidency, India put the voices of these countries on the global stage.I am pleased that these efforts are being strengthened under BRICS as well year countries of Africa were integrated into BRICS.

This year, as well, several countries of the Global south have been invited by Russia.

Friends,

The BRICS grouping , created by the confluence of different viewpoints and ideologies, is a source of inspiration for the world,fostering positive cooperation.

Our diversity, respect for each other and our tradition of moving forward on the basis of consensus, are the basis for our cooperation quality of ours, and our BRICS spirit, are attracting other countries as well to this forum. I am confident that in the times to come we will together make this unique platform a model for dialogue, cooperation and coordination.

In this regard, as a Founding member of BRICS , India will always continue to fulfill its responsibilities.

Once again, a big thank you to all of you."

PM Modi's remarks at the Open Plenary of the 16th BRICS Summit

"Your Highness,

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Congratulations to President Putin for the excellent organisation of the 16th BRICS Summit.

And, once again, a warm welcome to all the new friends who have joined BRICS. In its new avatar, BRICS accounts for 40 per cent of the world's humanity and about 30 per cent of the global economy.

In the last nearly two decades, BRICS has achieved many milestones.I am confident that in the times to come, this organisation will emerge as a more effective medium to face global challenges.

I would also like to convey warm greetings to Her Excellency Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank.

Friends,

In the last ten years, this bank has emerged as an important option for the development needs of the countries of the Global South opening of GIFT or Gujarat International Finance Tech City in India as well as regional centres in Africa and Russia has boosted the activities of this bank. And, development projects worth about USD 35 billion have been sanctioned. NDB should continue to work on the basis of the demand driven principle. And, while expanding the bank, ensuring long-term financial sustainability, healthy credit rating and market access should remain a priority.

Friends,

In its new expanded avatar, BRICS has emerged as an economy of more than USD 30 trillion dollars BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women Business Alliance have played a special role in increasing our economic cooperation.

This year, the consensus reached within BRICS on WTO reforms, trade facilitation in Agriculture, resilient supply chains, e-commerce and Special Economic Zones will strengthen our economic cooperation all these initiatives, we should also focus on the interests of small and medium scale industries.

I am pleased that the BRICS Startup Forum proposed during India's presidency in 2021 will be launched this year. The Railway Research Network initiative taken by India is also playing an important role in increasing logistics and supply chain connectivity among BRICS countries. This year, the consensus reached by BRICS countries, in collaboration with UNIDO, to prepare a skilled work force for Industry 4.0 is quite significant.

The BRICS Vaccine R&D Centre launched in 2022 is helping increase health security in all the countries. We would be happy to share India's successful experience in Digital Health with BRICS partners.

Friends,

Climate Change has been a subject of our common priority.

The consensus reached for the BRICS Open Carbon Market Partnership under Russia's presidency is welcome. In India too, special emphasis is being laid on green growth, climate resilient infrastructure and green transition. Indeed, India has taken up several initiatives like the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Mission LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam or a Tree in the name of mother.

Last year, during COP-28, we started an important initiative called Green Credit.I invite BRICS partners to join these initiatives.

Special emphasis is being laid on the construction of infrastructure in all BRICS countries.

We have established a digital platform called the Gati-Shakti portal to rapidly expand multi-modal connectivity in India. This has helped in integrated infrastructure development planning and implementation and has reduced logistics costs.

We will be happy to share our experiences with all of you.

Friends,

We welcome efforts to increase financial integration among BRICS countries.

Trade in local currencies and smooth cross-border payments will strengthen our economic cooperation. The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) developed by India is a huge success story and has been adopted in many countries.

Last year, together with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, it was launched in the UAE as well. We can also cooperate with other BRICS countries in this area.

Friends,

India is fully committed to increasing cooperation under BRICS.

Our strong belief in our diversity and multipolarity is our strength. This strength of ours, and our shared belief in humanity, will help in giving a meaningful shape to a prosperous and a bright future for the generations to come.

I thank everyone for today's very important and valuable discussions.

As the next President of BRICS, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to President Lula. India will give its full support for the success of your BRICS presidency.

Once again, many thanks to President Putin and all the leaders."