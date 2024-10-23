Space42 Secures Exclusive Naming Rights for Abu Dhabi’s Newest Multi-Purpose Venue

(MENAFN- trailrunnerint) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 22 October 2024 — Space42 (ADX: SPACE42), the UAE’s first AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation today announced a 10-year exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands Abu Dhabi’s newest arena as the “Space42 Arena.” As part of Space42’s commitment to Abu Dhabi and the UAE, the partnership aims to enrich the region’s corporate and cultural landscape by providing a world-class venue for the local and global community.



Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi on Al Raha Beach, Space42 Arena is a new, multi-purpose venue encompassing 4,000 square meters. Its centrepiece is a 2,500-square-meter indoor arena that can accommodating up to 3,000 guests. The state-of-the-art facility also features dedicated backstage areas, meeting rooms, and other amenities to support a wide range of events. The arena will host concerts, sporting events, conferences, and more.



H.E. Abdullah Al Neyadi, Chairman of the UAE MuayThai and Kickboxing Federation, said, “We are honored to partner with Space42 in this ground-breaking venture. The Space42 Arena embodies Abu Dhabi and the UAE's visionary spirit, fostering growth and innovation in our community. This partnership is about shaping a future driven by creativity and excellence. The Space42 Arena symbolizes our dedication to progress and a vibrant culture of innovation, serving as a dynamic hub where ideas flourish and communities unite. Together, we are creating a space that inspires and elevates, fostering a culture of innovation that will resonate far beyond the UAE.



Hasan Al Hosani, CEO, Bayanat Smart Solutions, Space42 said, “As Space42 continues to push the boundaries of innovation, this partnership represents our commitment to shaping the future of technology and exploration while enriching Abu Dhabi’s cultural and sporting landscape. The Space42 Arena will be a beacon of possibility, uniting local excellence and global ambition. Through this venue, together we aim to inspire a new era where technology, connectivity, and human potential converge, creating transformative experiences that resonate far beyond the UAE.”



Abdulla Al Shamsi, Chief Operations Officer, Bayanat Smart Solutions said, “Sponsoring the Space42 Arena aligns with our strategic vision of driving innovation and excellence. As we continue to push the boundaries of AI and space technology, the Space42 Arena will stand as a powerful symbol of our ambition to drive progress, foster collaboration, and make a lasting impact, both in the UAE and on the global stage. The arena will be a critical platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies, from space and AI to autonomous solutions, and will host industry-leading events that bring together global leaders and innovators.”

Space42 is a newly formed company created by a merger between Bayanat and Yahsat to seamlessly integrate satellite communications, geospatial, and artificial intelligence capabilities for customers globally.





MENAFN23102024007741016616ID1108811177