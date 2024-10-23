Origin Expands Operations in Bengaluru with 40 New Dark Stores, Aims to Cover 90% of the City by Year-End

(MENAFN- The Mavericks) Bengaluru, October 21, 2024: Origin, India’s first dedicated fresh produce quick commerce brand, continues its rapid expansion with a strategic move into Bengaluru’s fast-growing market. The company announced the opening of its dark stores called Fresh Pods across select locations in Bengaluru, ensuring that fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and exotic produce are delivered within 12 hours of harvest, and under 20 minutes from placing the order. With the launch of this network, Origin aims to rapidly expand its operations across Bengaluru, covering 90 % of the city by Dec 2024.

Since its launch in September, Origin has hit a significant milestone, surpassing 1,000 orders within the first week of its launch. This rapid adoption makes Origin the first fresh produce brand in India to achieve such a feat in such a short span, demonstrating the growing demand for ultra-fresh, fast delivery options. As per an Origin study, over 52% of consumers desire fresh produce delivery within 30 minutes, and the brand is poised to fulfill this expectation with its expanding hyperlocal delivery model.



It currently operates 8 Fresh Pods strategically located in HSR Layout, RT Nagar, Hennur, Domlur, Whitefield, Sarjapur, JP Nagar and Electronic City. These localized hubs enable 10-minute delivery in surrounding areas, reducing delivery times and logistics costs. By mid-November, Origin plans to establish 10 additional Fresh Pods, ensuring access to ultra-fresh produce.



Prashanth Vasan, CEO, Origin. At Origin, our vision is to redefine the way consumers buy and consume fresh produce and the fact that we hit 1000 orders within a week of our launch is a testament of that. With over 250 varieties of produce and a plan to cover 90% of the city by year-end, we aim to create a seamless experience for all types of consumers in Bengaluru—whether they prioritize price, convenience, or quality—who value accessibility and fresh, high-quality options. As we gear up for the festive season, we expect significant growth, with orders anticipated to rise by 5x. The rollout of additional Fresh Pods will further enhance our reach, ensuring we meet the growing demand for fast and fresh solutions across Bengaluru.”

Origin’s commitment to Fresh or Nothing is reinforced through cutting-edge predictive technology, which optimizes inventory based on real-time data. This allows the brand to minimize waste and ensure that only the freshest produce is delivered to consumers. Origin's Price Prediction Tool guarantees competitive pricing, keeping costs 20% lower than competitors while ensuring peak freshness.

In line with its mission to drive sustainability, Origin sources directly from over 5,000 farmers, strengthening local communities while reducing post-harvest losses to just below 5%, far below the industry average of 25%. The stores are thoughtfully designed to preserve the freshness of fruits and vegetables to ensure the quality promise, with produce packed directly from the warehouse, avoiding handling by packers/pickers or exposure to heat, ensuring the shelf life remains unaffected. Additionally, Origin’s Fresh Pods feature dedicated areas, including cold rooms designed for temperature control, chillers for specific requirements, and isolation zones for fruits/vegetables that do not require intensive temperature regulation. This commitment positions Origin as a promising player in India’s evolving F&V quick commerce space.





