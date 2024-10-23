Mindware Expands Distribution with Dell Technologies to Cover Southeast Africa

(MENAFN- Procre8) DUBAI, UAE – 21st October, 2024 – Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, is excited to announce the expansion of its long-standing distribution agreement with Dell Technologies to include the Southeast Africa region.



With over 16 years of successful collaboration with Dell Technologies and a network of more than 6,000 partners, this expansion marks another milestone in their collaboration. The strengthened alliance highlights Mindware's continuous growth and Dell Technologies' recognition of Mindware's exceptional performance in delivering innovative solutions across an expanding range of markets. The strengthened collaboration underscores Mindware’s ongoing growth and commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions, as Dell Technologies recognizes Mindware's continued excellence in driving business success across new markets.



"Mindware and Dell Technologies have maintained a successful relationship for over sixteen years," said Nicholas Argyrides, Vice President - Gulf at Mindware. "We leverage our strong operational and technical capabilities to bring the latest products and solutions from the vendor to market and deploy them as quickly as possible. In line with our commitment to driving Dell Technologies’ regional business, we are now extending our coverage to Southeast Africa. With a rapidly growing economy and digital transformation initiatives underway across multiple sectors in this region, there is a need for technology infrastructure in both the private and public sectors."



"We recognize the intricacies of solution-selling compared to standard transactional approaches," Argyrides concluded. "Our values align closely with those of Dell Technologies, reflecting a shared commitment to teamwork and a culture of success. This synergy enables our companies to collaborate effectively."







MENAFN23102024003749002651ID1108811157