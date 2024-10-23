Goodknight Survey Reveals Mosquito Bites and Buzzing Sound Disrupt Sleep for Over Half of Southern India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 22, 2024: 55% of Indians find mosquito bites and its annoying buzzing sound as a cause for their disturbed sleep. This insight was revealed in a recent pan-India survey report, titled ‘One Mosquito, Countless Threats’, by Goodknight, a leading household insecticide brand from Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL). Commissioned by Goodknight, the survey was conducted by market research firm YouGov. The findings of the report highlight the critical impact of mosquitoes on sleep quality across the country.



In today’s fast-paced world, achieving comfortable and restful sleep has become a priority for many individuals. People are willing to go to great lengths and incur significant expenditures to create a cozy sleep environment at home. However, despite their best efforts, the persistent mosquito menace continues to disrupt their sleep and render these endeavours futile. The tiny insects manage to infiltrate homes, disrupting sleep with their incessant buzzing and painful bites. Adding to the gravity of the situation, unseasonal rains and erratic weather patterns have created ideal breeding conditions, making mosquitoes a year-round threat.



The Goodknight report underlines the ongoing battle with mosquitoes leaving individuals

longing for peaceful rest despite their efforts. This report was based on a representative size of 1011 respondents comprising both males and females. Indian men (57%) are getting more disturbed due to mosquito bites and buzzing while 53% females agreed to the statement.



The survey further highlights the regional severity of this issue, 53% of Southern India (Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, & Telangana) suffer sleep disruption the most from mosquito bites and buzzing sounds and 61% of respondents in West India (Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh) show similar levels of concern. Following closely, 55% of North India (including Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh) is experiencing interruption while sleep. The East region (Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Assam) have 50% of respondents accepting that mosquito bites and buzzing sound is disturbing their sleep.





Shilpa Suresh, Head of Marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), says, “The survey findings highlight the significant impact mosquitoes have on our lives, particularly when it comes to sleep disruption. With more than half of population across the country reporting mosquito bites and buzzing sounds as one of the major causes of disturbed sleep, this issue goes beyond mere discomfort. As the leader in household insecticides category, Goodknight remains committed to deliver innovative and effective solutions for the safety and well-being of households. At the same time, our attempt is to make people more aware and nudge them to adopt preventive solutions against mosquitoes.”



Goodknight, with its legacy of pioneering mosquito repellent solutions like the Flash vaporiser, incense sticks, and the Advanced Fast Card, remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding families from mosquito-borne diseases. In response to the recent health hazards associated with illegal, unregulated, and Chinese molecules entering and usage of repellents with such ingredients, Scientists at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), along with its partner, has developed 'Renofluthrin' – India’s first indigenously developed and patented molecule which makes the most efficacious liquid vaporiser formulation for mosquito control. GCPL, which is the leader in household insecticides category, has introduced the Renofluthrin formulation in its new Goodknight Flash liquid vaporiser which is India’s most efficacious liquid vapouriser. This new Goodknight Flash liquid vaporiser formulation made of Renofluthrin is 2X more effective against mosquitoes, compared to any other registered formulation in liquid vaporiser format currently available in India.





