Kangaroo Kids Offers Toddler Transition Program, Shaping Young Minds Early On

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, October 21, 2024 – Kangaroo Kids, India's leading premium international preschool brand, is excited to introduce its Toddler Transition Program (TTP). This program aims to facilitate a smooth and enriching transition for toddlers, helping them move from the comfort of home into an engaging and stimulating school environment.



Kangaroo Kids recognises the importance of first 1000 days of a child’s life, marked by rapid brain development, shaping child’s overall growth and learning potential. The Toddler Transition Program leverages the concept of experience-dependent plasticity, which is the brain's remarkable ability to change and adapt based on experiences. By engaging students in stimulating activities and providing a nurturing environment, the program actively enhances neural connections, fostering cognitive growth among young learners.



Understanding the significance of providing enriched environments, Kangaroo Kids ensures that children are immersed in settings that promote learning, exploration, and social interaction, all of which support healthy brain development. The concept of experience-dependent plasticity, which continues throughout life, also reinforces the importance of lifelong learning and intellectual engagement, shaping a child's future potential.



Speaking on the Toddler Transition program, Mr. KVS Seshasai, CEO, Pre-K Division (Kangaroo Kids), Lighthouse Learning, said, “Our Toddler Transition Program isn’t just about preparing children for school; it’s about preparing them to learn for life by igniting a passion for learning. By immersing toddlers in engaging themes and experiential activities, we aim to foster overall growth and development among learners.”



The program runs five days a week, with each session lasting for one hour and thirty minutes. It is structured to foster toddlers’ independence while preparing them for preschool through a variety of engaging, hands-on, and child-centered activities. Through thoughtfully crafted curriculum, emphasising holistic development, children can engage in variety of activities including, guided exploration, collaborative play, creative thinking, and experimentation with materials. All activities are facilitated by highly trained and experienced educators, ensuring that the children are supported throughout their learning journey.



The curriculum also incorporates a vibrant range of themes that aims to nurture key learning outcomes among students such as independence and self-help skills, social interaction and communication, pre-literacy and numeracy skills, creative and critical thinking, as well as confidence and self-esteem.



Kangaroo Kids continues to set the standard in early education by offering programs that help children cultivate essential skills for future success. With its international curriculum integrating 15 Habits of Mind and 9 Future Skills, the brand ensures that children develop critical thinking, problem-solving abilities, collaboration, and effective communication.







MENAFN23102024005232011781ID1108811155