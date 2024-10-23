Godrej Enterprises Group enhances warehouse safety with Indigenous Innovations and Safety Training

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21st October 2024: The Material Handling business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, is taking significant strides in enhancing workplace safety and operational efficiency through indigenous innovation and comprehensive skill development.



With material handling accounting for two-thirds of the manufacturing cycle and 40% of accidents attributed to unsafe material handling practices - of which 80% are due to human error or unsafe acts - the business has introduced a range of cutting-edge safety features in its equipment. These include the Seat Belt Interlock System, Safety Lights for pedestrians and other moving equipment, Operator Presence Sensor (OPS) along with Enhance Safety System (ESS) that disables lifting, tilting, attachment functions and forklift movement if the operator is not seated correctly and seatbelt is not fastened. The company has also introduced Smart Curve Control Technology, which reduces speed by up to 30% while turning. An Anti-Rollback System that activates on inclines to prevent run-aways. The business also launched ‘i Report’ India’s first-ever safety application for material handling operations in FY23.



To complement these technological advancements, Godrej & Boyce has launched extensive training programs in collaboration with NGOs and training schools for forklift operators. The business has trained over 3500 operators and aims to train a further 300 operators by FY25. Their commitment to skill development is further evidenced by its Integrated Skill Enhancement Platform (ISEP), which provides sales, service, and technical training to all team members through a digital interface. In a notable move towards inclusivity, Godrej & Boyce has also trained female and transgender forklift operators through its programs, promoting diversity.



Anil Lingayat, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Material Handling business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, "At Godrej & Boyce, we are committed to raising the bar in warehouse safety and operational efficiency. Our indigenous innovations and comprehensive training programs not only align with the 'Make in India' initiative but also contribute significantly to the nation's development. By focusing on sustainability and skill enhancement, we are ensuring that Indian companies lead the way in creating safer, more efficient workplaces. This commitment extends beyond our business objectives; it's about nurturing a skilled workforce and driving responsible growth in the intralogistics sector.”



Indian freight and logistics market is estimated to grow at 8.8 per cent annually to USD 484.43 billion by 2029, as per a report released at the logistic fair LogiMAT India. Godrej & Boyce's focus on safety, innovation, and skill development positions the business as a key player in shaping the future of warehouse operations in the country, poised to enable the growth of this market with a keen focus on safety and sustainability.

