Godrej Interio Targets 10% Revenue from E-commerce by FY 2025

Bengaluru, October 22, 2024: Godrej Interio, one of India’s leading home and office furniture brands of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group is set to significantly enhance its online presence by boosting its e-commerce sales. This initiative aligns with the brand’s vision of creating an immersive and personalized consumer experience in the rapidly expanding digital retail landscape.

With India's e-commerce industry projected to surpass $350 billion by 2030, Godrej Interio is accelerating its digital transformation efforts to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers. The brand has witnessed substantial growth in online sales over the past year, driven by increased demand for home furniture that complements contemporary lifestyles. Godrej Interio has expanded its reach to deliver products across 17,200 pin codes, significantly enhancing its ability to serve customers nationwide.

Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business (B2C) at Godrej Interio, said, “Our commitment to enhancing the consumer experience is at the core of our e-commerce strategy. As the digital retail sector experiences unprecedented growth, we are focused on creating seamless online shopping journeys that reflect the quality and innovation synonymous with Godrej Interio. By leveraging advanced digital tools and personalized marketing strategies, we aim to deepen our engagement with customers across India.”

Godrej Interio is revolutionizing its digital presence with cutting-edge e-commerce technologies. The brand's website features an innovative 'Visual Search' tool, using AI to recommend products based on customer-uploaded images and home configurations. Enhanced navigation, immersive product visualization, and expanded digital marketing initiatives ensure a seamless shopping experience. The website also offers a furniture exchange facility where old furniture can be exchanged for new. Godrej Interio is also integrating its dealer network into the e-commerce platform, enabling direct ordering and nationwide delivery, thus optimizing customer reach and operational efficiency.

Complementing its robust online presence, Godrej Interio continues to innovate its product offerings to meet the demands of a diverse and discerning customer base. The brand's unwavering commitment to sustainability, coupled with its focus on design and functionality, has solidified its position as a leader in the home and office furniture segments. As the e-commerce landscape in India continues to evolve, Godrej Interio is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of online furniture retail.





