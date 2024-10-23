HFCL delivers steady performance; enters into strategic defense partnership

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 22 October, 2024: HFCL Limited (‘HFCL’), India’s leading technology enterprise with operations in manufacturing of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber and optical fiber cables and offering communication network solutions for telcos, defense and railway sectors, announced its Un-audited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024.

Consolidated Financial Highlights – Q2FY25



Particulars Q2FY25

₹. in crores Q1FY25

₹. in crores Change

Q-o-Q % Q2FY24

₹. in crores Change

Y-o-Y%

Revenue 1094 1158 -5.58% 1111 -1.61%

EBIDTA 172 185 -7.31% 150 14.72%

EBIDTA Margin (%) 15.71% 16.00% -29Bps 13.47% 224Bps

PAT 73 111 -33.73% 70 4.50%

PAT Margin (%) 6.71% 9.55% -284Bps 6.31% 40Bps

















On a standalone basis, the Company reported quarterly revenue of ₹ 1012 crores, EBIDTA of ₹ 161 crores, PBT of ₹ 104 crores, and PAT of ₹ 75 crores.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, “Quarter 2 was marked by few significant milestones - HFCL delivered one of the world's largest advanced broadband network gateway projects for BSNL. HFCL also entered into a strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI), US, to develop critical sub-systems for one of the world’s most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).This partnership underscores our capabilities in the defense sector and opens more export opportunities for us. We are also in advanced stage of discussions for export of our indigenously designed and developed Electronics Fuzes in the global market”.



Mr. Nahata further added, “During the quarter under review we delivered steady performance despite the ongoing softness in demand for Optic Fiber Cables worldwide. Further, monsoon season in several parts of the Country impacted execution of work, causing some revenue to spill over into the next quarter”. Mr. Nahata further mentioned that “The Company has started receiving global enquiries for optic fiber cables indicating early signs of recovery in the coming quarters. Going ahead, our focus on launching new products, conscious shift towards margin-accretive products, increasing our share of private customers and expanding our international business will definitely result in improved revenue and profitability”.





