Pearl Partners with TotalEnergies to install solar power at three production facilities in the UAE



Dubai, October 23, 2024 – Pearl Group, an international leader in polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, has partnered with TotalEnergies to install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at three of its strategic production facilities in the UAE. This significant solarization initiative marks a major step in Pearl’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint by cutting its annual CO2 emissions by 568 tons.



In collaboration with TotalEnergies, Pearl has installed a total of 1,653 solar PV rooftop panels with a total installed capacity of 821 kilowatt-peak (KWp). Together, the three Dubai facilities will produce 1,336 megawatt hours (MWh) of energy a year.



The site in Dubai Investments Park (DIP) South is now contributing 372 kWp, the DIP North site adds 359 kWp, and Ras Al Khor provides 90 kWp.



“We are thrilled to partner with TotalEnergies on this transformational project,” said Martin Kruczinna, CEO at Pearl. “The installation of solar power systems across our Dubai sites is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our proactive approach to reducing our environmental impact. This initiative not only supports our operational needs but also aligns with our long-term vision of promoting renewable energy.”



Hamady SY, Managing Director of TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation, Middle East and Africa, said, “TotalEnergies is pleased to partner with Pearl on its decarbonization journey by solarization of these three plants, which showcase the potential for renewable energy integration within industrial operations. By providing turnkey services that help solar energy add value to businesses, we are committed to supporting our partners in achieving their sustainability goals."



