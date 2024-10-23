UAE luxury retail fit-out leader Abra setting new industry standards with sustainability and innovation

(MENAFN- Atteline) * The UAE luxury retail fit-out market is expected to grow from $16.3 billion in 2023 to $32.7 billion by 2030

* Abra’s 150,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility in Dubai supports the city’s expanding luxury retail sector

* The adoption of sustainable materials and energy-efficient technologies is key to aligning with the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030



23 October 2024, Dubai, UAE: Abra, a UAE-based luxury retail fit-out specialist, has established its position as a leader over the last three decades by delivering high-end retail spaces for prestigious global luxury retail brands. Known for its reputation for excellence, quality, and innovation, the company is poised to capitalise on the UAE's thriving luxury retail sector.



The UAE’s luxury retail fit-out market is growing, driven by demand for immersive shopping experiences in high-end malls and premium retail districts. With luxury retail fit-out market projections estimating an increase from $16.3 billion in 2023 to $32.7 billion by 20301, Abra is strategically positioned to meet the evolving needs of global luxury brands seeking to establish a strong presence in this competitive environment.



As a key player in this landscape, Abra is dedicated to delivering innovative and bespoke fit-out solutions, crafted to reflect the unique needs and identity of each luxury brand. With a state-of-the-art facility spanning 150,000 sq. ft. and a skilled workforce of over 350 professionals, Abra boasts the largest purpose-built space in the UAE dedicated to luxury retail fit-outs. Leveraging decades of experience and the latest technologies in the market, the company is committed to crafting luxury retail spaces that captivate and engage, transforming the shopping experience into a dynamic and immersive journey.



“Our vision is to raise the benchmark for the UAE luxury retail market while constantly innovating,” said Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Abra. “As a turnkey company, we are committed to providing tailored solutions that align with the evolving needs of our partners in the dynamic market.”



In addition to its focus on luxury retail, Abra is devoted to eco-friendly practices, incorporating sustainable materials and energy-efficient technologies into its projects, such as the use of solar panels, aligning with global trends towards environmental responsibility. The company is ISO 14001 Environmental Management-certified by TÜV Rheinland and has achieved Ecovadis certification in top 15% for the last 5 years, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices.



“We are committed to both global and environmental goals in alignment to the UAE’s Green Agenda 2030,” said Indu Govindan, Co-founder and Director of Abra. “With the growing demand for sustainable luxury, Abra is well-positioned as a forward-thinking, environmentally conscious leader in the sector.”



Abra remains committed to setting new benchmarks in the UAE's luxury retail fit-out sector through a combination of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The company’s strategic initiatives, coupled with the region’s rising prominence as a luxury hub, position Abra for sustained growth and leadership in this vibrant market.



---ENDS---



About Abra:



Abra is a regional leader in luxury retail fit-outs. Launched in 1992, the UAE-based company specialises in the design, project management, and production of bespoke retail environments across local markets and travel retail sectors in the Middle East and Africa. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and seamless service, Abra offers end-to-end solutions, including complete in-house production along with prototyping, installation, logistics, and after-sales support.



Operating from a state-of-the-art 150,000 sq. ft. facility and a skilled workforce of over 350 professionals, Abra expertly handles a diverse range of materials—wood, acrylic, metal, glass, and paint—ensuring complete control over timelines, cost, and quality. Certified to ISO 9001 (Quality Management), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), and OHSAS 18001 (Occupational Health & Safety) standards, the company integrates sustainability and energy-efficient practices throughout its projects. With over three decades of experience, Abra, headquartered in Dubai, is renowned for delivering with precision and reliability. The company continues to redefine luxury retail spaces, while setting new industry benchmarks.





MENAFN23102024006284014322ID1108811139