Vantiq, Telemedicine Solutions And NTT DATA Announce Wound AITM, A Gen-AI Empowered Breakthrough In Wound Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New clinical decision support unveiled in AI Pavilion at HLTH 2024

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq , a world leader in building real-time smart applications, along with

Telemedicine Solutions and NTT DATA has

launched Wound AITM,

a state-of-the-art clinical

decision support platform designed to transform wound-care treatment.

This groundbreaking approach was announced during a keynote presentation in the AI Pavilion at HLTH 2024.

Wound AITM marks a significant advancement in healthcare technology, providing real-time decision support that improves patient outcomes, reduces costs associated with wound-related complications and enhances operational efficiencies across the board.

Wound AITM is available immediately and set to transform the landscape of healthcare delivery.

Wound AITM was developed on Vantiq's real-time, intelligent platform and leverages GenAI to offer precise wound care recommendations and AI-driven decision support directly at the point of care. During the demonstration, Dr. Ryan Vega, Chief Health Officer of Vantiq and

Rhett Gustafson of Telemedicine showed how the platform can significantly enhance wound management.

The application integrates seamlessly with existing Electronic Health Records (EHR) and is built on a federated AI model that prioritizes data privacy and security while promoting continuous learning and improvement. It enables clinicians to perform detailed wound classification and staging with enhanced accuracy, receive tailored treatment recommendations and conduct real-time quality assurance checks across multiple healthcare facilities.

The Wound AITM app also utilizes NTT DATA's Smart Management Platform for advanced analytics, offering a comprehensive suite of AI-enabled decision-support tools that improve the speed and accuracy of wound assessments, reduce human error and optimize care delivery.

Dr. Ryan Vega highlighted the transformative impact of the partnership, stating, "By combining our intelligent platform with Telemedicine Solutions' wound care expertise and NTT DATA's data analytics capabilities, we are not only enhancing but reimagining wound care. This collaboration exemplifies how advanced GenAI applications are revolutionizing healthcare."

About Vantiq

Vantiq is enabling the world's smartest applications and systems by providing a platform for developing and deploying real-time, intelligent applications. Its low-code platform allows for rapid creation, deployment, and orchestration of AI-driven systems that can interact in real time with people, IoT devices, and other systems. Vantiq is changing how applications are built and how the future of software systems is being shaped through

Intelligence at WorkTM.

About Telemedicine Solutions

Telemedicine Solutions is a leading mobile health technology company with a mission to improve the quality of life for people living with chronic conditions via simple apps designed to reduce the cost of care delivery and optimize patient care. Telemedicine Solutions' apps are proven to help care teams be more efficient and effective at delivering superior patient outcomes, while reducing risk and liability for healthcare provider organizations.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

