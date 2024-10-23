(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Set out to create the perfect non-dairy hard latte made from natural ingredients blended with oat milk and free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading spiked coffee brand,

ALC-A-CHINO, is pleased to announce the launch of the 1st to spiked non-dairy oat milk iced latte offering within the wider beverage alcohol with the latest roll-out of their Non-Dairy Oat Milk Hard Latte line.

ALC-A-CHINO's latest non-dairy oat milk lattes are now available for consumers to enjoy in two mouth-watering initial flavors: Oat Milk Original Hard Latte and Oat Milk Vanilla Hard Latte, both of which are available via 4 pack.

ALC-A-CHINO's non-dairy product line was initially made available at Live Nation's Bank of NH Pavilion and has since expanded into CT, MA, NH, PA and RI.

"With our coffee shop inspired portfolio of products, we believe that this launch broadens our appeal to an even wider demographic of drinkers which is truly exciting," states Vince Gioe, CEO of ALC-A-CHINO. Gioe continues, "The development of our latest non-dairy oat milk hard lattes started more than 12 months ago and involved feedback from many of our actual consumers. We decided to move ahead with launching the product after we saw the increasing demand for non-dairy alternatives from consumers who are either unable to consume dairy or have proactively chosen a non-dairy alternative."

The continued growth of RTD coffee shows no signs of slowing down and we plan to continue to disrupt and innovate with our portfolio of coffee house inspired spiked offerings.

To learn more about the brand, visit or check out Instagram .

