Evoke Pharma To Showcase Award-Winning Research At The 2024 American College Of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEACH, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty company focused primarily on treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases with an emphasis on Gimoti® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, announced upcoming poster presentations at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia, held from October 25-29, 2024.

Evoke will feature two poster presentations highlighting the use of Gimoti® (metoclopramide) nasal spray in patients. Notably, one of these abstracts, Poster P3339, has been honored with the prestigious ACG's Outstanding Research Award in the Stomach Category for the top abstract across this section of research. It has also been awarded the Presidential Poster Award -a distinction granted to fewer than 5% of submitted abstracts for their excellence in novel and high-impact research.

Poster Presentation Details:



Poster Number: P1606



Session Time: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 3:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ET

Presenting Authors: Richard McCallum, MD and Michael Cline, DO.

Poster Number: P3339



Session Time: Monday, October 28, 2024, 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET Presenting Author: David Kunkel, MD

Evoke will also exhibit at ACG, unveiling a newly expanded exhibit booth and introducing our new marketing campaign for GIMOTI. It will be prominently showcased at location #361 in the ACG Exhibit Hall. Please join members of the management and commercial team to learn more about GIMOTI.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit for more information.

Follow Evoke Pharma on LinkedIn

Follow Evoke Pharma on Twitter

Investor & Media Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

DKB Partners

Tel: 862-213-1398

...