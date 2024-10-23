Shifting Pollution Blame Won’T Help AAP Win Polls: Manoj Tiwari

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP from North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's attempt to shift the blame for uncontrolled pollution in Delhi on others, saying such tactics are not going to help them win the Assembly in February.

Joining the slugfest over air pollution in Delhi, Tiwari said,“The AAP is so busy in spreading lies and that even after ruling the city for 10 years it is blaming others for its failure to tackle pollution.”

Cleaning the Yamuna and fighting air pollution are subjects under the state list but the AAP government wants to blame the BJP's central government for it, he said.

Describing the Delhi government as“shameless”, the BJP MP said,“The Delhi government has failed to use its budget of over Rs 76,000 crore to fight pollution.”

Tiwari said when the AAP government was formed, Arvind Kejriwal had made tall claims that within two years they would improve the water quality in Yamuna so that people could take a dip in it but nothing has changed.

He said Delhi residents have seen through the lies of the AAP government and they don't want to waste any more time listening to their false promises.

“Fresh Assembly elections are due in four months and Delhi voters have decided to bring the BJP to power. After our government is formed, the Yamuna will be cleaned within three years and Chhath celebrations will be held on the clean river's banks. We will also clean the city's toxic air so that people can breathe easily,” he said.

The BJP MP also hit out at the AAP government for blaming Haryana for its toxic air.“Isn't it surprising that the air in Haryana, where the alleged stubble burning is taking place, is better than that in Delhi?”

Tiwari said BJP-ruled Haryana has started purchasing paddy crop residue but there are no answers to how much stubble has been bought by AAP-ruled Punjab.

Delhi's AQI has already crossed 350 levels even as GRAP 2 has been imposed in the NCR.

Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities throughout the year. But its air turns toxic especially in winter due to several factors, including burning crop residue, low wind speed and bursting of firecrackers during festivals. The pollution also poses health challenges for Delhi residents every year.