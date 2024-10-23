Iran’s cellphones imports decline by 9 percent in 7 months annually

(MENAFN) According to the latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran imported approximately 6,720,659 cellphone handsets during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to October 21. The total value of these imports reached around USD1.497 billion. This figure highlights the continued demand for mobile technology in Iran, despite fluctuations in figures.



However, the data also indicates a decline in both the volume and value of cellphone imports during this period. Specifically, there was a 16.5 percent reduction in the number of handsets imported, while the overall value of these imports decreased by 9.0 percent. These reductions may reflect various economic factors, including shifts in consumer demand, changes in regulations, or fluctuations in the foreign exchange market affecting purchasing power.



In terms of import sources, the majority of the cellphone handsets were brought into the country by commercial companies, totaling more than 6,521,446 units. This suggests that businesses continue to play a significant role in meeting the demand for mobile devices within the Iranian market. Conversely, only 199,213 handsets were imported by passengers, indicating that personal imports represent a smaller fraction of the overall market.



The data from IRICA underscores the dynamics of Iran's mobile phone import market, revealing both challenges and opportunities. As the country navigates economic conditions and regulatory environments, understanding these trends will be essential for stakeholders in the telecommunications industry and policymakers alike. The shifts in import volumes and values may prompt a reevaluation of strategies to enhance local production or diversify supply sources in response to changing consumer preferences and market conditions.

