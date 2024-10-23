BIST 100 increases 0.17 percent at Wednesday’s session open

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock opened on Wednesday at 8,853.83 points, showing a slight increase of 0.17 percent, or 15.23 points, from the previous day's close. This modest rise suggests a continuation of the positive momentum seen in the market, as investors react to various economic indicators and developments. The stock market's performance reflects the ongoing efforts to stabilize and grow Türkiye's economy amid fluctuating global conditions.



On Tuesday, the BIST 100 index recorded a more substantial increase, climbing 2.13 percent to reach 8,838.60 points. This surge was accompanied by a robust transaction volume of 85 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD2.49 billion), indicating strong investor interest and activity within the market. Such trading volumes are significant, as they suggest confidence among investors and may lead to further upward trends in the index if sustained.



As of 10:20 a.m. local time (07:20 GMT), the currency exchange rates were reported at 34.2640 Turkish liras for the US dollar, 36.9805 for the euro, and 44.4380 for the British pound. These rates reflect ongoing volatility in the currency market, driven by a mix of domestic economic policies, inflationary pressures, and international factors impacting the Turkish lira. Investors will be closely monitoring these rates, as fluctuations can significantly affect trade balances and economic stability.



In the commodities market, the price of one ounce of gold was noted at USD2,752.30, while Brent crude oil was trading at USD75.30 per barrel. These prices are indicative of broader global trends, influenced by geopolitical events, supply chain issues, and changing demand dynamics. The performance of commodities like gold and oil can also impact Türkiye's economy, particularly given its reliance on energy imports and the importance of gold as a safe-haven asset for Turkish investors. As the country navigates these challenges, the interplay between stock market performance, currency values, and commodity prices will be crucial for economic growth and stability.

