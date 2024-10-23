Iran produces 96,685 tons of alumina powder in 5 months

(MENAFN) According to data released by the Iranian Mines and Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran produced 96,685 tons of alumina powder during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to August 21. Alumina, or aluminum oxide, is an inert and odorless white amorphous material widely utilized in industrial ceramics.



Alumina plays a crucial role in various industrial applications, serving as an important ceramic material. Its applications range from construction materials and filling materials to abrasives and catalysts, demonstrating its versatility in the manufacturing sector.



In particular, alumina ceramics are essential in plants and mechanical engineering, where they provide wear and corrosion protection. This makes alumina a valuable component in maintaining the longevity and efficiency of industrial equipment.



The effectiveness of alumina powder is significantly influenced by its particle size distribution, which determines its application range and overall quality. As a result, accurately measuring and identifying differences in particle size is vital for ensuring that the material meets the required specifications for its intended uses.

