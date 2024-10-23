Real Madrid makes comeback win over Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

(MENAFN) In an exciting clash on Tuesday, staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The match began with Dortmund taking the lead in the 30th minute when Donyell Malen scored from close range. They further extended their advantage just four minutes later, with Jamie Gittens finding the net in the penalty area.



Real Madrid fought back in the second half, with Antonio Rudiger scoring in the 60th minute to reduce the deficit. Vinicius Junior then took center stage, scoring a stunning hat-trick with goals in the 62nd and 86th minutes, along with a strike in stoppage time. Lucas Vazquez also contributed to the scoreline with a goal in the 83rd minute, solidifying the home victory over the German side.



Following this match, Real Madrid finds themselves in ninth place with six points, while Borussia Dortmund remains fifth, also with six points. In another notable game, Arsenal managed a narrow victory against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Emirates Stadium, where an own goal by goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk sealed the win for the Gunners.



Arsenal is currently fourth in the standings with seven points, while Shakhtar Donetsk sits at the bottom in 29th place with just one point. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faced PSV Eindhoven at Parc des Princes, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Noa Lang opened the scoring for PSV in the 34th minute, but Achraf Hakimi equalized for PSG in the 55th minute. PSG now holds the 17th position with four points, while PSV stands at 27th with two points.

