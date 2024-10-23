Spectrum Networks Launches Project Beacon With Aloft Aeroarchitects, Targeting Significant Reductions In Lead Times

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spectrum Networks Launches "Project Beacon" with Aloft AeroArchitects, Targeting Significant Reductions in Hardware Lead Times for the Industry

FIFE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Networks , a leader in aerospace lighting solutions, has announced the launch of "Project Beacon," an ambitious initiative developed in collaboration with Aloft AeroArchitects . This effort is designed to address two of the industry's most pressing challenges-product inflexibility and lengthy hardware lead times.

Project Beacon focuses on building a streamlined inventory of common lighting hardware components while leveraging Spectrum Networks' innovative designs, offering customers customized lighting and cabin technology products with significantly reduced delivery times. By maintaining a strategic stock of essential parts, the initiative aims to set a new standard for speed and reliability in the aerospace sector.

While Project Beacon is being launched in collaboration with Aloft AeroArchitects, the streamlined inventory pool is available to all Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) organizations seeking to enhance their response times and product flexibility. This inclusive approach allows other MROs to participate and benefit from Spectrum Networks' streamlined inventory and quick turnaround capabilities.

With the support of Aloft AeroArchitects, Spectrum Networks is utilizing advanced supply chain strategies to ensure that Project Beacon delivers results. The initiative is expected to cut lead times by as much as 75% compared to industry norms, positioning Spectrum Networks and Aloft AeroArchitects as more responsive and dependable partners for aviation customers.

Project Beacon represents a key step in Spectrum Networks' ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in aerospace lighting.

About Aloft AeroArchitects



Aloft AeroArchitects specializes in completions, inspections, overhaul, maintenance and auxiliary fuel systems installation for large-cabin, head-of-state, VVIP and government aircraft. The company's campus includes its FAA Part 145 Repair Station for STC, PMA and ODA engineering services and aircraft systems manufacturing. Aloft is also a Boeing-authorized service center. The Aloft manufacturing team and its ODA and engineering division are also available to support design and certification requirements for project work on behalf of global customers. The company holds maintenance authorizations and ratings from the FAA, EASA, UAE, GCAA, Bermuda DCA, and a variety of other global entities.

About Spectrum Networks, LLC

Spectrum Networks, an ISO9001/AS9100D certified manufacturer, is a leading provider of advanced lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that enhance wireless connectivity, safety, efficiency, and performance. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and customization, Spectrum Networks continues to set new standards in the lighting industry.

