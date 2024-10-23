'Salman Khan Offered Money To Bishnoi Community': Gangster Lawrence's Family Says Our 'Blood Was Boiling When...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi has said the entire Bishnoi community stands with the jailed gangster over the black buck incident involving star Salman Khan. In an interview with NDTV, Ramesh alleged that Salman Khan had offered money to the Bishnoi community but they refused to take it.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster facing multiple charges and is currently lodged at Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. Salman Khan reportedly received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang on several occasions after the Blackbuck incident.

Salman Khan was accused of hunting a black buck - considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. In a 2023 interview with a TV channel, Lawrence Bishnoi said Salman Khan had disrespected the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck, news agency PTI reported on August 30.

Salman Khan offered money to Bishnoi community

Lawrence's cousin Ramesh told NDTV that Salman Khan had earlier offered money to the Bishnoi community. "His father Salim Khan said that the Lawrence gang is doing this for money. I want to remind him his son brought a cheque book in front of the community, saying fill in the figures and take it. If we were hungry for money, we would have taken it at that time," he was quoted as saying.

Lawrence's cousin Ramesh that every member of the Bishnoi community was angry when the blackbuck incident happened. He said the community is ready to make sacrifices to save animals.

"...When Salman Khan killed the black buck, every Bishnoi's blood was boiling . We left it to the court to decide. But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for society to get angry. Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter," Ramesh said.