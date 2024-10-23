Nuvectis Pharma Announces Upcoming Presentations For NXP900 At The 2024 AACR-NCI-EORTC Symposium On Molecular Targets And Cancer Therapeutics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lee, NJ, Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming scientific presentations for NXP900 at the 2024 AACR-NCI-EORTC on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (October 23-25, 2024, Barcelona, Spain).

Titles and Presenters Presentation Details Title

NXP900, a novel YES1/SRC kinase inhibitor in phase 1 dose escalation, demonstrates potent synergy with ALK inhibitors in ALK resistant cell lines

Presenter

Asier Unciti-Broceta

University of Edinburgh

Scottland, UK Session Title

Combination Therapies

Session Type

Poster

Session Date / Time

October 24th, 2024

09:00 - 17:30 CET Title

A multi-omics approach to identify biomarkers of response to the novel and selective SRC/YES1 inhibitor NXP900

Presenter

Ben King

University of Edinburgh

Scottland, UK Session Title

Cancer Genomics

Session Type

Poster

Session Date / Time

October 25th, 2024

09:00 - 15:00 CET

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two clinical-stage drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is an oral small molecule GCN2 activator currently in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment for platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and in an Investigator-sponsored clinical trial for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation to the NXP800 development program in platinum resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, and Orphan Drug Designations for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and ARID1a-deficient ovarian, fallopian tube, and primary peritoneal cancers. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. NXP900 has a unique mechanism of action in that it inhibits both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase thereby providing complete shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 is currently in a Phase 1a dose escalation study

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation constitute“forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the potential benefits of the Orphan Drug Designation granted to NXP800, the preclinical and the Phase 1a data generated to date for NXP800 and the clinical expectations for the NXP800 Phase 1b study, including statements regarding NXP800's mechanism of action and its potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma, cholangiocarcinoma, and potentially other cancer indications, and the timing for this study. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2Q 2024 Form 10-Q and our other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

