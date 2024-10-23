Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Set For 6.8% Growth, Reaching $484.71 Billion By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Water & Irrigation Systems Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The water supply and irrigation systems market is expected to grow significantly. Projections indicate an increase from $348.96 billion in 2023 to $373.09 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 6.9%. Key drivers include population growth, agricultural expansion, industrial development, urbanization, and the impacts of climate variability.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market and Its Growth Rate?

The water supply and irrigation systems market will expand to $484.71 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8%. Growth drivers include water scarcity challenges, urbanization, and a growing focus on water conservation. Government regulations and investments in infrastructure also play a pivotal role. Key trends in the market include the development of climate-responsive irrigation, smart irrigation systems, drip irrigation innovations, and remote sensing technologies for crop monitoring.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market with a Free Sample Report:

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

The growth of organic farming practices is fueling the demand for water supply and irrigation systems. Organic farming relies on sustainable weed, pest, and disease management, requiring efficient irrigation systems to nourish crops. Advanced irrigation technologies, such as center-pivot systems, are instrumental in optimizing water distribution and supporting organic agriculture's growth.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

Major companies operating in the water supply & irrigation systems market report are Veolia Environment S.A., SUEZ SA, United Utilities Group plc, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., Sabesp Corp, American Water Works Company Inc., Seabex SAS, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Hunter Industries Inc., G's Fresh Ltd., Rivulis Irrigation Ltd., Alkhorayef Group Company, Reinke Manufacturing Co Inc., T-L Irrigation Co, Hortau Irrigation Management & Soil Tension Monitoring, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Irritec S.p.A, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (MEIL), Rachio Inc., Galcon, Netafim Global, Greyter Technologies Inc., Hydropoint Inc., Primus Power Pte Ltd., Elgo Irrigation Ltd., WaterBit Ltd., Technical Data Analysis Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

The water supply and irrigation systems market is focusing on advanced technologies, such as anti-clogging features, to meet evolving demands and improve system efficiency. These innovations prevent blockages, ensuring smooth functionality across various irrigation systems.

What Are the Segments of the Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market?

1) By Type: Center Pivot, Lateral Move, Solid Set, Other Types

2) By Crop Type: Cereals, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Mobility: Stationary, Towable

4) By Field Size: Small, Medium, Large

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the water supply and irrigation systems market in 2023. The regions covered in the water supply & irrigation systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Understanding the Definition of the Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market

Water supply and irrigation systems utilize techniques such as sprinkler irrigation, surface irrigation, and drip irrigation to transport water from natural sources, such as rivers or lakes, to fields and agricultural sites. This process ensures efficient delivery and management of water resources for agricultural productivity.

The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

Market size data for both historical and future periods

Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Water Supply & Irrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into water supply & irrigation systems market size, water supply & irrigation systems market drivers and trends, water supply & irrigation systems market major players, water supply & irrigation systems competitors' revenues, water supply & irrigation systems market positioning, and water supply & irrigation systems market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Water Infrastructure Repair Technologies Global Market Report 2024



Water Testing And Analysis Global Market Report 2024



Water And Waste Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.