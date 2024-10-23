Modi announces that India wants to assist in bringing peace to Ukraine

(MENAFN) During a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Indian Prime Narendra Modi articulated India’s commitment to resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine through means. Modi asserted that the war cannot be settled on the battlefield and expressed New Delhi’s readiness to contribute to peace efforts, highlighting the importance of dialogue in establishing lasting stability.



The prime minister noted that India maintains “regular contact” with Russia concerning the conflict, reaffirming his belief that issues should be resolved peacefully. “We fully support the earliest possible establishment of peace and stability,” he stated, reiterating India’s long-standing position on the necessity of diplomatic negotiations.



Modi emphasized that in all efforts to mediate, humanity takes precedence, and India is prepared to play a constructive role in facilitating peace talks. This approach aligns with India’s broader foreign policy strategy, as the nation has refrained from condemning Russia amidst international pressures while simultaneously maintaining relations with Ukraine.



Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar earlier remarked on India’s unique position in global diplomacy, noting that few countries can effectively engage with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This dual engagement underscores India’s intention to act as a mediator, seeking to bridge divides and promote peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts.

