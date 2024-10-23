Kuwait Amir Congratulates New Vietnamese Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent Wednesday a congratulatory cable to Vietnamese President Luong Cuong on being elected as president by the Vietnamese Parliament and oath-taking. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished the President the best of luck, success and good and his country more progress and prosperity. (end) res

