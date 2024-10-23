Russian Pres. Stresses Enhancing BRICS Role In World Energy Dialogue

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir said on Wednesday his country is seeking to strengthen the role of BRICS group in global dialogue.

The Russian president made the remarks during the 16th BRICS summit held in the Russian city of Kazan.

Putin pointed to the new geopolitical reality saying that cooperation in energy field should serve state economies and resolve social issues of priority, bettering the lives of people.

The Russian head of state identified three main fields of cooperation; and security, economics and financing, as well as humanitarian and cultural exchange.

"We have sought to strengthen the authority of BRICS, enhance its role in world affairs, in solving pressing global and regional problems, and have done everything possible to deepen the multifaceted cooperation of our states in three main areas; politics and security, economics and finance, and cultural and humanitarian contacts,"

He also affirmed that Moscow "has done everything to ensure the smooth and most complete integration of new member countries into work of the association".

BRICS organizing committee mentioned that the narrow format of the summit will be followed by a broader meeting, open to media outlets where delegation chiefs are expected to discuss enhancing cooperation on the international front and resolving acute regional conflicts.

The summit will be focusing on two key issues; strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security, and creating a digital payment platform to be known as "BRICS bridge".

BRICS is an international bloc established back in 2006 that used to include Russia, Brazil, India, and China, with South Africa joining the group in 2011.

In 2024, all of Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia joined the bloc. (end)

