Iran's Pezeshkian Urges BRICS Members To Help 'End The War' In Gaza, Lebanon

Kazan, Russia: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Wednesday members of the BRICS grouping to help "end the war" in Gaza and Lebanon.

"I call on all members of the influential BRICS group to use all their collective and individual capacities to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon, " said Pezeshkian during a speech at BRICS summit in Russia.