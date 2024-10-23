Iran's Pezeshkian Urges BRICS Members To Help 'End The War' In Gaza, Lebanon
Date
10/23/2024 8:02:30 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Kazan, Russia: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Wednesday members of the BRICS grouping to help "end the war" in Gaza and Lebanon.
"I call on all members of the influential BRICS group to use all their collective and individual capacities to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon, " said Pezeshkian during a speech at BRICS summit in Russia.
MENAFN23102024000063011010ID1108810824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.