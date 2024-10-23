Voters Express Growing Concerns About Deepfake Technology Ahead Of 2024 Elections: Global Survey Reveals Rising Fears

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2024 U.S. approach, a new survey by Regula , a global leader in identity verification solutions, reveals growing voter concerns about hyper-realistic fake content. Many respondents worry that deepfakes could manipulate public opinion, undermine trust in the media, and jeopardize the integrity of election results.

Given the evolution of AI-generated content into highly sophisticated tools of deception, voters and institutions feel uncertain about the upcoming wave of fake news.









Image: Regula's Deepfake Trends study reveals growing fears as deepfakes threaten to distort our perception of reality

Key highlights from the new“Deepfake Trends 2024” survey include:



33% of U.S. respondents say the media is most at risk from deepfakes, fearing fake news reports and interviews that could mislead the public.

28% of Americans and 34% of Germans worry that deepfakes could directly manipulate political elections, spreading fabricated content designed to influence voter behavior.

In Mexico , a stunning 48% of people believe their media is vulnerable to deepfake corruption, the highest among surveyed nations.

The threat isn't limited to elections- 35% of U.S. respondents fear that AI-generated content could disrupt courtrooms with fake evidence, a concern shared by 27% of Germans .

Interestingly, for Singapore , which recently passed a law banning digitally manipulated content of candidates during elections, the largest concern about deepfakes lies in Healthcare. 35% of respondents worry that deepfakes could impersonate medical professionals or spread false medical advice, potentially leading to harmful health outcomes. In the United Arab Emirates , the biggest concern ( 34% of respondents ) is the use of deepfakes to create fake social media posts, messages, or videos, which could damage personal reputations and relationships.

“We've reached a tipping point where voters and institutions alike can no longer trust what they see or hear. Deepfakes are becoming so sophisticated that we must equip ourselves with the tools and skills needed to detect and combat this new wave of disinformation. It's crucial to remember that when overwhelmed by information, we often switch to autopilot, making us more vulnerable to manipulation. That's why building digital literacy is essential-always question what you see, double-check before sharing, and protect your personal data. Strengthen your online security and stay informed on the latest AI developments-this is how we safeguard ourselves,” says Henry Patishman, Executive VP of Identity Verification Solutions at Regula.

Find more insights on deepfake fraud and businesses in the survey report. Read the full version on our website.

*The research was initiated by Regula and conducted by Sapio Research in August 2024 using an online survey of 575 business decision-makers across the Financial Services (including Traditional Banking and FinTech), Crypto, Technology, Telecommunications, Aviation, Healthcare, and Law Enforcement sectors. The respondent geography included Germany, Mexico, the UAE, the US, and Singapore.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the largest library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies in document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security or speed. Regula was repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at .

