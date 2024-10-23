Editor-In-Chief Meets Senior Marketing Manager Of Landmark Group

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi met in his office with the Marketing officials of Landmark Group today, October 23, 2024.

Landmark Group Senior Marketing Manager, Rajagopal R, and the Assistant Marketing Manager, Mohamed Mohideen visited the newspaper's office.

During the meeting they explored various opportunities for collaboration between the newspaper and the leading retail business in Middle East.