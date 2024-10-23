Paytome Completes Seed Round To Lead The Global Fintech Revolution, Paving The Way For Series A Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PayToMe , an award-winning fintech platform simplifying global payments and cross-border transactions, announces the successful completion of its seed round, with investments from Startupbootcamp and ACH Australia Investments Pty Ltd. This milestone propels PayToMe's mission to build the Amazon of Financial Services, empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to access a full suite of financial tools through one unified marketplace. The company is seeking new partnerships and investment opportunities to enhance financial inclusion and empower businesses with seamless cross-border payments.

"PayToMe is honored to join the Startupbootcamp Cohort and having secured seed investment," said Mike Ulker, CEO and Founder of PayToMe.“With the support of Startupbootcamp, the world's top accelerator, PayToMe has significantly accelerated our growth.”

Since 2010, Startupbootcamp has operated over 150 accelerators in more than 20 countries, helping over 1,600 startups reach their full potential. The program is designed to compress two years of growth into just three months, providing startups like PayToMe with access to 5,000+ global network of mentors, corporate partners, and investors. On average, startups in the program experience a 2.5x increase in valuation and raise approximately €1.5 million within six to twelve months of completing the accelerator.

PayToMe addresses the inefficiencies of fragmented financial systems by offering SMBs a seamless, AI-driven platform to manage global payments, customizable invoicing, and cross-border transactions. Serving over 100 countries and integrated with 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications, PayToMe is at the forefront of financial inclusion, ensuring that even underserved businesses can access critical tools to drive growth and innovation.

Strategic Partnerships Powering Growth

PayToMe's success is bolstered by its platform and technology partners, including Plaid, Stripe, and US Bank, which help drive its robust, scalable fintech marketplace. In addition to these technology partners, PayToMe is supported by strategic partners and shareholders such as AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), Startupbootcamp and ACH Australia Investments Pty Ltd. These strategic partners and shareholders not only provide critical resources, like patent licensing and accelerator support, but also play a pivotal role in connecting PayToMe with key corporate partners, investors, and mentors as the company prepares for Series A funding. Through these partnerships, PayToMe is positioned to secure the corporate and institutional backing needed to scale its platform and drive its mission forward.

Ready for Series A Funding

Following the seed round's success, PayToMe is preparing for Series A funding to further scale its platform, expand its global reach, and accelerate go-to-market strategies. The company seeks institutional investors, corporate partners, and mentors aligned with its vision of reshaping fintech and driving global financial inclusion. PayToMe's proven track record, scalable platform, and award-winning technology make it an attractive opportunity for investors looking to back the next big disruptor in fintech.

About PayToMe:

Based in Silicon Valley, PayToMe is a fintech marketplace specializing in AI-driven payment solutions, cross-border financial transactions, and customizable digital invoicing for over 100 countries. With connections to 12,000 financial institutions and 7,000 applications through strategic partnerships including Stripe, Plaid, US Bank, Startupbootcamp, and AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX), PayToMe is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry. Its suite of services, including Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS), Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) , and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) , empowers businesses to optimize financial processes, enhance cash flow, reduce fraud while contributing to a sustainable and socially responsible financial ecosystem. PayToMe has been honored with eight American and International business awards for Technology Excellence and Social Impact. For more information, visit .

