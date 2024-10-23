Home Cuisine Launches Dinner Party In A Box, Delivering Chef Prepared 4 Course Meals For 8-10 Guests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Pike Family is whipping up fun, interesting meals, taking all of the hard work out of entertaining.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Home Cuisine Introduces“Dinner Party In A Box” for Effortless Entertaining

Louisville, KY – October 21, 2024 – Home Cuisine, Louisville's premier meal delivery service, is delighted to unveil its latest innovation,“Dinner Party In A Box,” designed to make hosting home dinner parties as simple as setting the table and opening a bottle of wine.

Having established a strong reputation since 2004 for delivering high-quality meals, Home Cuisine's new offering is set to revolutionize home entertaining. Following the overwhelming success of their holiday meals for Thanksgiving, Christmas and Derby, which saw the company turning away catering requests, it became evident that customers desire effortless home entertaining solutions. The Dinner Party In A Box meets this demand by delivering a fully prepared meal directly to your door, complete with easy-to-follow instructions, wine suggestions, and even a curated playlist.

“Dinner Party In A Box” comes in three unique themes inspired by cities renowned for their local cuisine-Charleston's Low Country menu, Italian dishes from San Francisco's North Beach area, and the timeless sophistication of a Parisian dinner. Each box serves 8-10 people and includes an appetizer, entrée, salad, bread, and a delightful homemade dessert. Mae Pike, co-founder of Home Cuisine, enthuses,“What could be easier? No more hours wasted planning, shopping, and cooking. Just set the table, open the wine, and enjoy the compliments.”

Founded by Sandy Pike, the founder behind the iconic establishments Jack Fry's, Café Society, and The Queen of Tarts, Home Cuisine has continually evolved to meet the needs of its clientele. Mae Pike joined her mother after leaving a successful career as a wedding planner in Sarasota, contributing to the company's growth over the past two decades. Today, Home Cuisine stands as a testament to innovative culinary solutions, blending convenience with gourmet quality. Home Cuisine is a true local, family business with deep roots in the Louisville culinary scene.

About Home Cuisine:

Home Cuisine has been committed to providing exceptional meal delivery services since its inception in 2004. With a focus on quality ingredients, innovative menus, and customer satisfaction, Home Cuisine continues to elevate the dining experience for its clients.

