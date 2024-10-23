Lithuania Invests EUR 10M In Palianytsia Hybrid Missile Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania will invest EUR 10 million in the production of the Palianytsia drone-missile through direct financing of the Ukrainian manufacturer.

This was reported by the of Defens of Ukraine, reports Ukrinform.

Deputy of Defense of Ukraine for European Integration Serhiy Boiev discussed the mechanism of financing production with Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Monika Korolioviene.

Boiev emphasized that acquiring the ability to deliver deep strikes into Russia is one of Ukraine's priorities.

"We encourage partners to invest in our domestic production of long-range weapons. Investments based on the example of the 'Danish model' will work much quicker, and the enemy will soon see face consequences," he noted.

The deputy minister thanked the Lithuanian side for its leadership within the Mine clearance coalition, as well as for its active participation in the Drone coalition.

For her part, Korolioviene emphasized that Lithuania remains a loyal partner of Ukraine.

"Our aim is to provide effective assistance. Investments must work, so we are looking for the most practical application for them," she assured.

It is noted that the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kaščiunas will visit Ukraine in the near future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, said it is time for European countries to revisit the idea initially expressed by ​​French President Emmanuel Macron on the deployment of EU troops in Ukraine.

