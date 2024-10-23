Why Boman Irani Is“Grumblingabout” Wife Zenobia On Her Birthday?

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Boman Irani recently took to social to share a heartfelt birthday wish for his beloved wife, Zenobia.

As she celebrated her special day, Boman penned a note where he reveals why he loves“grumbling about” his wife. The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' posted a series of photos featuring Zenobia's solo shots as well as pictures of them together.

Alongside them, he wrote a lengthy note recalling how Zenobia wakes him up in the middle of the night to check if he has taken his during their trips abroad. Boman wrote,“It is impossible to find a restaurant to please your“Ghar Ka Khana” tastebuds. Impossible. You always repeat instructions a minimum of 84 times. Like,“Check the passport, or let's leave 4 hours early for the airport, or let's go to the gate, 2 hours before the gate opens. When you see a dog... you snap your finger and instruct me to take a photograph, like I'm on your payroll.” The actor added,“When I'm abroad, you wake me up in the middle of the night to ask if I've taken my medication. Then wonder why I'm sounding sleepy. When in town you give me my medication yourself, and 5 minutes later you ask if you've given me my medication. You hate to speak in public but somehow love to speak (a lot) in private. When abroad, your pet peeve phrase is,“How dare they call this CHAI??” (This, I agree, actually.). I wouldn't mind being on your staff; that's where one gets treated the best.”“I love to grumble about you like this. Because saying nice things is somehow boring. But today I am going to say just one nice thing. Why not...I have yet to find a person who has a single bad thing to say about you. Said it. Only because it's your birthday. Happy birthday, Zen,” the post further read. Boman Irani and Zenobia tied the knot in 1985 in a traditional Parsi ceremony.

The couple have two sons, Kayoze Irani and Danesh Irani together. In an interview, the actor revealed that it was love at first sight when Zenobia walked into his wafer shop.